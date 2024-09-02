Hated Rival Named Top Landing Spot for Yankees Ace Gerrit Cole as Opt-out Looms

While the New York Yankees hope to return to the postseason in 2024, many questions linger about the 2025 squad. A big one involves ace hurler Gerrit Cole, who could exercise an opt-out clause in his nine-year, $324 million contract this winter. If that happens, could the New York Mets be a realistic destination for the right-hander?

Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller ranked landing spots for Cole as his opt-out decision gets closer. He put the Mets at the top of his list.

“Now, if they win the Juan Soto sweepstakes, it’s hard to imagine they would also be able to land Cole,” he said. “If we put them both at an estimated 2025 salary of $40 million—maybe a bit high for Cole; maybe a bit low for Soto—the Mets would be at $200.5 million just for the octet of Cole, Soto, Senga, Francisco Lindor, Starling Marte, Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil and Edwin Díaz.”

He also mentioned that the impending free agency of first baseman Pete Alonso could play a role in this scenario. Would the Mets be willing to go on a historic spending spree?

“If anyone would be willing to do it, though, it’s Steve Cohen, who ended up spending close to half a billion dollars last season after factoring in the luxury tax penalties,” Miller said.

Gerrit Cole Would Help Stabilize the Mets’ 2025 Rotation

While his 2024 campaign hasn’t compared to his American League Cy Young performance in 2023, Cole has been productive for the Yankees. He didn’t make his first start until June 19 because of an elbow injury suffered during spring training. This will be the first full season he won’t register 30-plus starts since 2016.

The 33-year-old has piled up 63 innings across 12 starts this season. It’s resulted in a 5-3 record with a 3.86 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 69 strikeouts.

When looking at the Mets’ potential rotation for next year, there are a lot of question marks. Jose Quintana and Luis Severino are scheduled to hit free agency. Left-hander Sean Manaea could also enter the open market if he declines his 2025 option. If all three are gone, that would leave Kodai Senga, Paul Blackburn and David Peterson as the only locks moving forward.

New York has already been linked to multiple starters this offseason, which is still two months away from officially beginning. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman mentioned on August 28 that top hurlers like Corbin Burnes and Max Fried could be legitimate options for them.

If Cole gets to free agency, it’s not outrageous to think president of baseball operations David Stearns would at least reach out and do his due diligence. After all, Cole is represented by Scott Boras, who also represents Alonso and Soto.

How the Yankees Can Prevent Cole From Reaching Free Agency

Even with an abbreviated year on the mound, will Cole exercise his opt-out clause at the end of this season? ESPN’s Jeff Passan said there’s a “strong expectation” that he will while likely looking for more than what remains on his deal (four years and $144 million).

It’s not that simple, though. If Cole opts out, the Yankees can void it to keep him in pinstripes. However, the Bombers would have to add another year and $36 million to his contract, per Spotrac. That’d bring the total value of his deal to 10 years and $360 million.

It looks like Yankees general manager Brian Cashman will have a decision of his own to make. Do they want to keep him under contract through his age-38 season for another $180 million? Or will they gamble by letting him reach the open market and potentially lose him to a team like the Mets?