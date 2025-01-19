Insider Links Mets to Versatile ‘Slugger’ to Replace Pete Alonso

The New York Mets landed top free-agent hitter Juan Soto and they may be adding another versatile slugger.

FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray believes the Mets may pivot to Jurickson Profar if they can’t get a deal done with Pete Alonso. Profar can play multiple positions and his bat would help replace the loss of Alonso.

Profar could play in the outfield for the Mets, while also giving the team an infield option as well. As Murray wrote, Profar would add some leadership to the roster, while his bat has been a plus for the past couple of seasons.

The 31-year-old was an All-Star in 2024 for the first time in his career. He also won a Silver Slugger Award in 2024.

What is Profar Expected to Get in Free Agency?

Profar is expected to get a multi-year deal in free agency, despite still being on the open market.

According to MLBTradeRumors’ annual Top 50 free agent prediction article, they have Profar signing a three-year $45 million deal in free agency.

“The payroll-strapped Padres chose not to issue Profar a qualifying offer,” the article read. “So he’ll reach the market without the burden felt by players like Santander and Teoscar Hernandez. Profar returns to free agency in line for a much more lucrative deal than he got last winter. He’ll be 32 in February.

“His camp could look for four years, but that essentially hasn’t been attainable for non-star hitters at that age. Mitch Haniger landed three years and $43.5MM as a corner bat at the same age. Profar’s camp will aim higher than that. The Padres would certainly love to have him back, but it remains to be seen if they’ll be able to make that work with other needs at shortstop and in the rotation,” the article added.

Profar has played in 1119 MLB games, and he made his debut in 2012 with the Texas Rangers.

Mets Not Ruling Out Reunion With Alonso

MLB insider Joel Sherman reported that talks between Alonso and the Mets broke off and it was unlikely the first baseman would be back in New York.

However, Murray says talks have started up again and many believe he will eventually return to the Mets.

“The Pete Alonso sweepstakes have taken many twists and turns this offseason, perhaps none more so than on Thursday when reports surfaced that the slugger was increasingly unlikely to return to the New York Mets,” Murray added. “That belief, stemmed from a reported three-year offer in the $68-70 million range, is valid. But the reality is that Alonso returning to the Mets is still on the table. The two sides have talked recently and it’s clear that each side is the best fit for each other.

Alonso is a four-time All-Star and hit .240 with 34 home runs and 88 RBIs in 2024.