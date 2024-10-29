Insider Links Mets to Yankees Star Infielder in ‘Bold’ Offseason Move

The New York Mets are expected to be aggressive in the offseason and one insider expects them to take a run at a New York Yankees star player.

MLB insider Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report shared his eight bold offseason MLB predictions. He expects the Mets to take a run at Yankees starting second baseman Gleyber Torres in free agency.

“The Mets could also go the route of giving Gleyber Torres a huge contract, putting him at second base and banking on Jeff McNeil as a corner outfielder,” Miller wrote in his article. “However, Torres getting $100M might be a stretch. Long story short, the Mets will be very busy. They won’t be sneaking up on anyone as an “underdog” in 2025.”

It would be an interesting idea to move McNeil to the outfield to sign Torres. But, the move does make sense to build a better hitting lineup. Torres completed a one-year $14.2 million deal with the Yankees. He will be a free agent after the World Series ends.

The second baseman has been a key hitter for New York in the playoffs as he’s slashing .271/.390/.396 with 1 home run and 5 RBIs. In the regular season, he hit .257 with 15 home runs and 63 RBIs.

Mets Linked To Several Other Free Agents

New York lost in the NLCS to the Los Angeles Dodgers and is expected to be active in free agency.

The Mets have been linked to Juan Soto already, and Miller has the team pursuing several other star players.

“Becoming the first team to sign at least three free agents to nine-figure contracts in one year, however, is well within the realm of possibility,” Miller wrote… “If it becomes clear that Soto isn’t happening for the Mets, though, Steve Cohen isn’t going to just pack it in and embrace heading into 2025 with a modest payroll.