Insider Predicts Mets Sign 2 Star Starting Pitchers to ‘Long-Term Contracts’

The New York Mets are expected to be aggressive in free agency and MLB insider Jim Bowden expects them to pursue starting pitchers.

The Mets have been linked to Juan Soto, but in Bowden’s prediction article on The Athletic for the offseason, he has New York landing two of the top free-agent starters in Corbin Burnes and Max Fried.

“The Mets focus on starting pitching in free agency and manage to sign both Corbin Burnes and Max Fried to long-term contracts while also bringing back first baseman Pete Alonso, dropping more than half a billion in future salary commitments to land the trio,” Bowden wrote in his article.

If the Mets do sign Burnes and Fried it would be a great offseason for New York as it would bolster its rotation. Bowden also predicts both would sign long-term deals to keep the Mets as a legit World Series contender.

Burnes went 15-9 with a 2.92 ERA in 32 starts with the Baltimore Orioles and would be a true ace for the Mets. Fried, meanwhile, is a left-handed starter who went 11-10 with a 3.25 ERA in 29 starts with the Atlanta Braves and could be a No. 3 starter for the Mets.

Mets Focused on Sustaining Success

New York made it to the NLCS despite a slow start to the season.

After being a series away from the World Series, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns says the goal is to now sustain the success this offseason.