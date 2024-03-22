Mets Receive Injury News for $75 Million Starter

The New York Mets Kodai Senga was diagnosed with a moderate right posterior capsule strain after an MRI on February 22, according to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo. He received a PRP injection for the injury and was shut down, according to DiComo. On March 21 Mets manager Carlos Mendoza gave an encouraging update on Senga’s health and timeline to return.

“Inflammation is gone,” Mendoza told reporters, according to SNY. “So he’s pretty much cleared from the doctors. And now it’s up to our internal testing, making sure he passes all the power tests, the shoulder strength, and things like that before he starts a throwing program, which should happen within the next week.”

Senga signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the Mets last offseason. Senga had a 12-7 record with a 2.96 ERA in his 29 starts.

Mets Plan Moving Forward

“I feel good. I feel ready,” Senga said through an interpreter, according to DiComo.

Despite how ready he feels, Senga will not be ready for opening day against the Milwaukee Brewers on March 28.

“[Senga] expects to begin playing catch within the next week, once he passes internal testing. But Senga cannot say for sure how long his ramp-up — a typical spring progression from here — will take,” DiComo wrote.

The Mets announced Jose Quintana as their opening day starter on March 13. Quintana has been in the majors since 2012, but 2023 was his first season on the Mets. He had a 3-6 record with 3.57 ERA in 13 starts. Quintana suffered a rib injury that required surgery during the Mets 2023 spring training and did not debut until July. He will start on opening day after a healthy offseason.

“I’m excited to get the opportunity,” Quintana said, according to DiComo. “Hopefully Senga comes back as early as he can, healthy, and he contributes to us to get a great season for everybody. For me, I don’t have words to explain how excited I am.”

Quintana last made an opening day start in 2017 as a member of the Chicago White Sox. He pitched 5.1 innings and allowed 6 runs against the Detroit Tigers.

Senga is a Key Piece for the Mets

Senga made more starts than any other Mets pitcher in 2o23. His 10.93 strikeouts per nine innings was fifth best in the majors. He was fourth in hits per nine innings with 6.8. While his absence is a big blow to the Mets, the club is confident in Jose Quintana while he recovers.

“Obviously this is a guy that’s been in the league for a long time,” Mendoza said. “He’s one of those guys that competes, takes the ball, knows how to pitch. We like how he’s bouncing back. We feel like the more that he goes through his progression, the stronger he feels.”

Senga’s return to the mound may not be too far down the road. The 31-year-old will likely miss all of April, but a timeline will become more clear once he starts his throwing program.

“If he begins his throwing program within the next week as expected and requires a roughly six-week buildup before being back in big league games, a May return feels like a realistic outcome,” according to SNY’s Danny Abrino.