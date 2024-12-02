Mets Called ‘Perfect Fit’ to Sign 4-Time All-Star

The New York Mets are expected to be aggressive in free agency, but one prediction has the team re-signing Pete Alonso.

Alonso is a star first baseman for the Mets, and several suitors are interested in him in free agency. But, in Tim Kelly’s Perfect Fits article for Bleacher Report, he says the Mets are the perfect fit for a reunion with Alonso.

“There may be a hesitancy from teams to commit to power-hitting first basemen into their 30s, but because of that, you’re no longer seeing the contractual lengths players such as Albert Pujols, Prince Fielder and Adrián González once got at the position…,” Kelly wrote. “Pete Alonso has hit 40-plus home runs on three occasions. Last season was seen as a down year, and he still hit 34 home runs with 88 RBI and a .788 OPS.

“He’s entering his age-30 season, and we’ve projected a five-year, $135 million deal. Is that really that much of a risk for one of the elite power hitters in the sport? The four-time All-Star returning to the Mets might be depedent upon whether they sign Soto. But if he signs elsewhere, Alonso would be one hell of a fallback option,” Kelly added.

If the Mets don’t sign Soto, re-signing Alonso does seem like a priority. The star first baseman is a middle-of-the-order bat for the Mets who adds some much-needed pop to the lineup. Defensively, Alonso is also a solid first baseman who can save some hits and runs.

Alonso Wants to Remain With Mets

Alonso has spent his entire with the Mets and his goal is to remain in New York.

The first baseman is one of the top free agents available and after the Mets were eliminated from the playoffs, he made it clear he wanted to remain in New York.

“Honestly, I haven’t really thought of anything [beyond that],” Alonso said. “I love this team. I love this organization. This fan base has treated not just myself, but my family so, so well. Right now, I’m just thinking of the group.