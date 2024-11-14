Mets Predicted to Sign Former Cy Young Winner to $155 Million Deal

The New York Mets will put an emphasis on adding to the rotation and one prediction has them landing Blake Snell.

MLB analyst David Brown of Deadspin put out his MLB free agency predictions and he has Snell ranked as his fifth-best free agent. In his prediction, Brown has the Mets signing Snell to a five-year $155 million deal.

“Prediction: 5 years, $155 million with the New York Mets,” Brown wrote. “Snell finished with solid results (3.12 ERA with 150 K’s in 104 IP), despite signing late in free agency and missing several starts with minor injuries. Batters made weak contact against him (.263 slugging, 86 mph average exit velocity), and Snell had the best K% of his career (34.7%).”

Snell is one of the top starting pitchers available in free agency and would become the Mets’ top starter in 2025.

The left-hander won the Cy Young in 2018 and 2023. Last season, Snell went 5-3 with a 3.12 ERA in 20 starts with the San Francisco Giants. However, he struggled early on as in his first three starts, he pitched 11.2 innings allowing 15 runs. But, he finished over the final 80.1 innings, he had a 1.23 ERA.

Starting Pitching is a Priority for the Mets

New York will be actively pursuing starting pitching in free agency according to general manager, David Stearns.

The Mets have Sean Manaea, Luis Severino, and Jose Quintana as free agents so Stearns saying adding to the rotation is key.

“Starting pitching is certainly a priority for us,” Stearns said at the GM meetings. “We have three free-agent starting pitchers combine for a lot of starts, a lot of endings for us.”

Currently, New York has Kodai Senga, David Peterson, Paul Blackburn, and Tyler Megill as options to start for the Mets next season. But, it’s likely New York will try to sign at least two starting pitchers to solidify the rotation.

The Mets can also spend this offseason as Stearns says owner Steve Cohen plans on opening up the checkbook if needed.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Stearns said. “I think whenever you have access to every tier of agency and every tier available player, that’s a tremendous opportunity and it opens up doors and we have to decide which door to walk through or which doors to walk through at times.”

New York lost in the NLDS to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Snell Was One of The Best Pitchers in The Second-Half

Snell had an up-and-down year with the Giants in 2024.

After signing late in spring training, Snell struggled out of the gates. He then was placed on the IL with an adductor strain, but when he returned, he struggled even more and was placed on the IL again.

However, once he was healthy, Snell dominated, including throwing a no-hitter on August 2.

“From July 9 through season’s end, Snell didn’t just recapture his Cy Young form — he improved upon it,” MLB Trade Rumors article said about Snel. “He was the best pitcher on the planet for three months, rattling off 80 1/3 innings with a downright comical 1.23 ERA. He fanned a whopping 38.1% of his opponents. Snell won a Cy Young in ’23 in spite of a 13.3% walk rate. Down the stretch in ’24, he walked 10% of his opponents. That’s still higher than the 8.2% league average but is nevertheless a major improvement.”

Snell’s second half of the season helped rebuild his free agency stock and make him one of the top free agents available.