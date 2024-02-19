Mets Expected to Spend $700-Plus Million Next Winter: ‘I Bet He Goes for Both’

President of baseball operations David Stearns has been busy reshaping the New York Mets‘ 2024 roster. He’s done it with relatively under-the-radar signings and only one multi-year deal. Could this be setting the organization up to make big splashes for first baseman Pete Alonso and outfielder Juan Soto in free agency next winter?

It’s possible, according to a February 18 report from SNY’s Andy Martino. It’s still too early to definitively report on anything. However, he said there’s no reason why the Mets wouldn’t be gearing up to make a run at Soto, who is preparing for his first year with the New York Yankees.

But if New York prioritizes Soto and signs him to a $500-plus million deal, does that mean Alonso will be heading elsewhere for 2025 and beyond? Not quite.

“I bet he goes for both,” one league executive who knows Mets owner Steve Cohen (but doesn’t work for the team) told Martino.

Using some general projections, signing both Soto and Alonso would be a huge amount of money. The Athletic’s Tim Britton projected Soto’s next contract at 14 years and $540 million. Meanwhile, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman wrote on August 31 that it could take at least $200 million to keep Alonso in Queens.

Alonso Addressed His Contract Situation at Spring Training

Stearns has been quite open and honest when asked about Alonso’s contract situation. He made it clear during an appearance on Foul Territory that he’d like to make the first baseman a “Met for life.” However, he’s acknowledged that Alonso first reaching free agency is the most likely outcome right now.

Alonso also addressed his contract status during his first media appearance of the season on February 17.

“For me, I think that the number one goal is just being healthy through the course of the year. I love it here. I definitely have envisioned myself being a lifelong Met, that’s something I’ve definitely thought about,” he said in Port St. Lucie. “I love New York, it’s a special place for my family and I. I’ve definitely thought of the idea. I welcome the idea, but I can’t predict the future. For me, I just want to focus on this season. I just want to be the best person I can be, and I’ve sat back and listened and just want to be the best player I can be.”

Alonso reaching free agency appear probable at this point. But if Stearns is serious about making the slugger a Met for life, he could at least start a conversation. Alonso said his camp and the Mets didn’t have any discussions this winter beyond the one-year, $20.5 million deal they agreed upon for 2024.

Adding Soto to the Mets Would Transform the Offense

While it’s a premature exercise, keeping Alonso and adding Soto to the Mets’ lineup is a tantalizing thought for the fan base.

Alonso is already one of New York’s most prolific home run hitters ever. He’s entering 2024 with 192 career home runs. That’s tied with Howard Johnson for the fourth-most dingers in Mets history. This has been accompanied by three different 40-homer performances. Before Alonso came around, that number had been reached by a Mets hitter just three other times.

Keeping him as the anchor of New York’s lineup with shortstop Francisco Lindor seems like a no-brainer. However, the Mets could use another power bat to pair with Alonso. That’s partially why the rumor mill has connected the club to various veteran free-agent hitters this winter.

Signing Soto would take care of that need. The 25-year-old is a perennial threat to hit 30 homers with 100 RBI, 100 runs scored and 100 walks. He owns a career triple slash of .284/.410/.519 across 3,375 plate appearances. Soto is also a three-time All-Star, Home Run Derby champion, batting champion and a four-time Silver Slugger Award winner. Oh, and he won the 2019 World Series with the Washington Nationals.

There’s no doubt as to how much Soto would transform the Mets’ lineup. But he’d do that for just about every MLB team. Plus, New York won’t be alone in their pursuit of the outfielder’s services. It’ll be interesting to see just how serious the Mets are regarding both of these impending free agents next winter.