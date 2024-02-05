Mets Predicted to Trade Pete Alonso Ahead of 2024 Deadline

The New York Mets have one of the best first basemen in MLB in homegrown slugger Pete Alonso. But as he approaches free agency at the end of the 2024 season, it seems that President of Baseball Operations David Stearns, could be leaning toward parting ways with Alonso.

“Unless owner Steve Cohen intervenes, Stearns will be more inclined to trade Alonso than extend him, capitalizing on a market devoid of bats like this,” Paul Hembekides predicted for ESPN.

Other prominent members of the media have been making similar cases for dealing Alonso before the deadline.

Keith McPherson of WFAN recently urged the team to do so, noting that a potential package of young talent in return would be preferable to committing to a major contract extension or letting Alonso sign elsewhere.

“What if you trade him at the deadline and you get some top prospects?” Keith asked. “What if … you’re able to trade Pete Alonso to the (Chicago) Cubs for two or three of their top prospects?”



McPherson added that the Mets’ recent history with former ace Jacob deGrom offered important lessons. The pitcher signed a five-year, $185 million deal with the Texas Rangers that the Mets would have had to match to retain him. But by failing to trade him before that, they have nothing to show for his ascendancy after 10 years with the organization.

“The market is desperate for difference-making bats,” Joel Sherman noted for the New York Post. “Every trend of the past 10 years has turned away from over-rewarding Alonso types: corner, non-athletic players who will spend the large majority of a long-term deal in their 30s.”

What Return Can New York Mets Get for Trading Pete Alonso?

Prospective trade partners will also factor in Alonso’s upcoming payday and any trade return will reflect the fact that he is essentially a short-term rental until officially agreeing to an extension.

ESPN MLB insider Kiley McDaniel noted that the Mets can only expect a “middling” return if they deal him. His colleague, Jesse Rogers, reported that the Chicago Cubs have floated Christopher Morel as the “centerpiece player” in a potential trade for Alonso.

If Morel, who has slashed .241/.311/.471 with 42 homers and 117 RBI in 220 big-league games in the last two seasons, is the standard, the Mets could likely flip Alonso into a piece that makes a meaningful impact on their future.

New York Mets Could Still Add Free-Agent Slugger This Offseason

The Mets have also been projected to invest in complementary pieces that would help them win with Alonso in the lineup.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post recently called upon the team to sign either J.D. Martinez or Jorge Soler, two veteran sluggers who can protect Alonso by hitting behind him.

“The Mets have done right by holding on to their homegrown slugger, but the lack of a proven slugger to bat behind Alonso is a real weakness (and perhaps even a reason for Alonso to bolt as a free agent after the year),” Heyman wrote.

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report has singled out the Mets as the most likely destination for Martinez.