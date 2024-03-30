Rhys Hoskins Has Words for Mets Reliever After Being Thrown At

The New York Mets took the field against the Milwaukee Brewers for game two of their three-game series. The Brewers won a close contest, 7-6, but not without some drama. Rhys Hoskins found himself in the middle of the action for the second straight day. In the top of the 7th inning, Mets reliever Yoham Ramírez threw a pitch high and behind Hoskins. Ramírez was ejected and Hoskins shared his thoughts postgame.

“Big leaguers don’t miss by eight feet,” Hoskins told reporters, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Todd Rosiak.

Hoskins went on to say he does not care if it was intentional or not, but he thinks Ramírez should “focus on doing it the right way,” if he’s going to hit him.

Hoskins’ History With the Mets

The Mets’ bad blood with Hoskins goes all the way back to 2019 when he played for the Philadelphia Phillies. He made headlines after a slow trot around the bases following a two-run home run against the Mets.

More recently, he and Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil were involved in a benches-clearing play in game one of the series. Hoskins made contact with McNeil while sliding into second base in the 8th inning. McNeil thought the slide was late and the two went back an forth while the umpires sorted things out.

After the game, Hoskins took a subtle dig at McNeil when talking about the situation and his past with the Mets.

“He just seems to be complaining when things aren’t going well,” Hoskins told reporters, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Todd Rosiak. “I think that’s kind of one of those moments. Maybe lost in the heat of the game.”

The tension from game one clearly spilled over into the March 30 contest between the two teams. Hoskins was greeted with boos from Mets fans during his first at-bat of the game. He proceeded to rip a two-run single down the third base line to give the Brewers an early lead. Hoskins was booed for the rest of his at-bats as well. Hoskins collected three hits, a walk, four RBIs and a home run on the day.

Mets Response to the Ramírez Ejection

The Mets stood firm on their stance that Ramírez was not trying to hit Hoskins. Ramírez told reporters postgame, through an interpreter, that he was trying to throw a sinker inside, and the weather affected his grip, according to SNY.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza echoed the sentiment that the Mets were not trying to hit Hoskins.

“I know it looks really, really bad, but we’re not trying to hit anybody here,” Mendoza said, according to SNY.

While Ramírez was ultimately still ejected, Brewers’ manager Pat Murphy told reporters he did not ask the umpires to remove Ramírez from the game.

“I bet it wasn’t on purpose,” Murphy said, according to SNY. “I’m trying to protect the guy. I didn’t suggest they throw him out of the game. I just said, ‘Hey man, we got to take a hold of this.’ I don’t want people getting hurt.”