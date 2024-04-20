Mets Reporter Floats Possible Trade Partner for Struggling $50 Million Infielder

After opening the season with five straight losses, the New York Mets have picked up steam in the early going behind the bats of Pete Alonso (the reigning MLB player of the week), Harrison Bader (who has a top-20 batting average in all of MLB) and Brandon Nimmo (who has the major’s 14th most RBI).

But the team has not seen strong offensive production from second baseman Jeff McNeil, who is slashing just .233/.333/.333 with a career-worst .667 OPS in 60 at bats so far. He also has a .970 fielding percentage and -1 defensive runs saved above average in 15 starts at the keystone this season.

He has gained some momentum with four hits in his last three games, but if he can’t make a lasting improvement at the plate, New York Post reporter Jon Heyman projected that the Mets might find a trade partner for him in the AL West.

“Jeff McNeil’s coming around,” Heyman noted. “But something to keep in mind if the Mets become a seller: The Mariners always liked his versatility and hitting ability.”

The New York Mets Might Opt to Trade Jeff McNeil

At age 32, McNeil is in the second season of a four-year, $50 million deal with the Mets. When he signed ahead of the 2023 season, he was coming off of his second All-Star bid, a Silver Slugger Award and some MVP votes after hitting for MLB’s best average and a .326/.382/.454 slash line. His production dipped in the first full year of his new deal and, as noted, he’s not off to the best start this season either.

As a result, the Mets might consider unloading his remaining salary in a trade, particularly as they look to spend considerably in free agency after this season.

“The Mets, after a winter in which (owner Steve) Cohen and new president of baseball operations David Stearns agreed on the wisdom of a modest approach in free agency, will have plenty of money and ambition to burn next winter,” Andy Martino wrote for SNY.

The Mets also have some young talent that they may feel can fill in at second base if a deal for McNeil emerges. There is Luisangel Acuña, younger brother of Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr., who is the team’s number-three overall prospect. And there is also Ronny Mauricio, who seemed poised to serve in an everyday role on the big-league roster before he suffered a torn ACL in the Dominican Winter League.

The Seattle Mariners Have Been Seen as a Trade Destination for Jeff McNeil for Years

Meanwhile, the Mariners seem to covet McNeil and, as Heyman pointed out, might feel like he can fill in at a range of different positions. The team and player have been connected for some time. For instance, a midseason trade proposal offered by Adam Jude of the Seattle Times last year suggested the team might send pitching prospects Walter Ford and Travis Kuhn to the Mets in exchange for McNeil.

“McNeil is the kind of contact hitter the Mariners sorely need in their lineup,” Jude wrote at the time. “McNeil, as you might recall, was one of the Mariners’ initial targets in the Robinson Cano-Edwin Diaz trade in 2018 (with Jarred Kelenic, of course, the centerpiece in return).”