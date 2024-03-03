Steve Cohen Roasts Yankees Fan Hating on Mets’ New Dance Team for 2024

The New York Mets are busy preparing for the 2024 regular season in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Players aren’t the only ones getting ready to perform at Citi Field, though, and team owner Steve Cohen doesn’t want anyone killing his vibe.

A New York Yankees fan isn’t thrilled about the Mets debuting a dance team this season. They shared their displeasure about it on X (formerly Twitter). “This is baseball… this isn’t the nba or nfl,” they said on March 2. “There’s not halftime in this game. I don’t see how a dance team is necessary?”

Cohen took offense and responded to their comment. “Excellent point. I forgot how serious baseball is relative to other sports.”

“We’re casting for the first-ever Mets hip-hop hype team! The Queens Crew will be part of freestyle and choreographed hip-hop performances on gamedays at Citi Field,” the team explained on January 8 when announcing auditions were open.

Cohen Loves Having Fun at the Ballpark

Since taking over the Mets in November 2020, Cohen has made his mark on the organization. He’s spent a bunch of money in hopes of putting together a winner. Cohen has also honored Mets history while trying to improve the in-stadium experience during games.

New York brought back Old Timers’ Day in 2022. Jerry Koosman, Keith Hernandez and Willie Mays have been honored by getting their jersey numbers retired. Dwight Gooden and Darryl Strawberry will receive the same honor in 2024. Improvements have been made around Citi Field, too. One that stands out the most is the gigantic scoreboard that was installed ahead of 2023.

Cohen is also happy to embrace events that have typically made Mets fans groan, like Bobby Bonilla Day. Instead of just dealing with the jokes of Bonilla getting $1.2 million every July 1, Cohen wants to make it an annual celebration. It would involve Bonilla being on hand to receive a huge check like he won the lottery.

So, the Mets debuting a hip-hop hype team this season isn’t surprising at all.

Mets Facing an Uphill Battle in 2024

Under the tutelage of manager Buck Showalter, New York won 101 games in 2022 and returned to the postseason for the first time since 2016. It was accompanied by an early exit after losing to the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card Round.

That spurred a historic offseason spending spree ahead of 2023. The Mets began the year with the highest payroll in MLB history, which ultimately led to a disappointing 75-87 record.

President of baseball operations David Stearns has supplemented the 2024 roster with mostly one-year deals. Starting pitcher Sean Manaea’s two-year, $28 million contract is the only multi-year agreement New York has handed out.

Baseball Prospectus’ PECOTA projections have pegged the Mets for an 82.8-79.2 record this season. That puts them behind both the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East. New York has just a 43.2% chance of reaching the postseason. But still, Stearns expects them to be in playoff contention as the year progresses. If they’re not, the club will have to answer more tough questions about the immediate future of first baseman Pete Alonso.