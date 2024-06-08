Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Compares Aaron Judge to Derek Jeter

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez sang the praises of Aaron Judge in a podcast interview, comparing him favorably to Derek Jeter and calling him an “absolute specimen.”

“If you could make up the perfect New York, Madison Avenue player, it would be Aaron Judge,” Rodriguez wrote on X, sharing a clip of the video, in which he discussed Judge on the “The Herd” podcast.

“What you saw was a young man that was 6 foot 7, 282 pounds, less than 10 percent body fat, and is an absolute specimen,” Rodriguez said.

“He is a tremendous, tremendous young man; he is like Derek Jeter. He is a prototypical New York guy, Madison Avenue: likable, great parents, educated, all around his family. You know, he’s married to his junior high sweetheart. I mean, Colin, if you can just make up the perfect Madison-area player, this is Aaron Judge. This is the type of player that George Steinbrenner would have been madly in love with.

According to People Magazine, Judge married Samantha Bracksieck in 2021. They attended Linden High School and then college together in California, People reported. “My wife has been with me through it all and she’s calm as a cucumber, that’s for sure,” Judge said, according to The New York Post, which described her as his high-school sweetheart.

As for Judge’s parents, Wayne and Patty Judge, adopted the Yankees’ player. “My parents are amazing, they’ve taught me so many lessons,” Judge told the New York Post of the retired teachers. “I honestly can’t thank them enough for what they’ve done for me.”

The Yankees are first in the League, with a 45-20 record in 2024.

Alex Rodriguez Said That The New York Yankees Are ‘Lucky’ That Aaron Judge Chose ‘Baseball Over Football’

If you could make up the perfect New York, Madison Avenue player, it would be @TheJudge44. Thanks for having me on the @TheHerd this morning @ColinCowherd. pic.twitter.com/mAmURj9vTN — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) June 5, 2024

Rodriguez said the Yankees should be thankful that Judge chose to play baseball instead of football.

“How lucky are we that he chose baseball over football because he had Notre Dame, Michigan, Ohio State all coming after him,” Rodriguez said.

Judge, the right fielder for the Yankees, signed with the New York Yankees as a free agent in 2022 and is batting .294 so far this season with 21 homeruns.

“It’s been off-the-charts fun seeing Aaron play. We’ve tried to make it to the first of this or the first of that,” Judge’s mom told The Post. “Aaron has a pretty good compass. At a young age, he knew the difference between right or wrong.”

Alex Rodriguez Declared That He Was ‘Liking’ the 2024 Yankees Team

On June 5, Rodriguez shared another video clip on his X page and wrote, “I’m liking this 2024 @Yankees team…”

Rodriguez said he was “totally concerned about the Yankees last year,” because he was worried the team would be “home run or bust.” He said there were a number of games where they had a lineup with nine right-handed hitters, which was unheard of in the team’s history.

He said that outfielder Juan Soto has “completely changed the fabric of this team,” and he praised how Judge was playing. He said there was a “ripple effect.” He said there were a lot of “favorable lineup match ups.”