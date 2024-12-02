Analyst Urges Yankees to Acquire All-Star Closer in Blockbuster

MLB analyst Joe Najarian of Sports Illustrated believes the New York Yankees should acquire Devin Williams in a blockbuster deal with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Yankees could have a vacancy at closer with Clay Holmes being a free agent and Luke Weaver potentially being back as a set-up man in 2025. With that, Najarian of SI believes the Yankees need to pull the trigger and make a blockbuster deal for Williams.

“The Yankees managed to find a lockdown closer down the stretch in Luke Weaver, but there is the question of whether he can maintain this form,” Najarian wrote. “Outside of Weaver, there are no reliable closing options for the Bronx Bombers, which further necessitates the additions of high-leverage arms this offseason. Getting Williams would solve that problem instantly.

“Any discussions between the Yankees and Brewers regarding a Williams trade has yet to begin. But if the price is right, New York should absolutely pursue the 30-year-old closer, as he would stabilize a bullpen that is currently a work in progress,” Najarian added.

Williams is an elite closer and would immediately bolster the Yankees’ backend of the bullpen. He’s a two-time All-Star and former Rookie of the Year.

In 2024 with the Brewers, Williams went 1-0 with a 1.25 ERA and 14 saves with just one blown save.

Williams is a Likely Trade Candidate for the Brewers

Despite Williams being one of the best closers in baseball, his name has come up in trade talks.

In ESPN’s David Schoenfield’s article on November 27, he expected the Brewers would look to move on from Williams.

“One trade option: closer Devin Williams, who will earn close to $8 million in his final year of arbitration. The Brewers could just run out the clock with him, as they did with Adames,” Schoenfield wrote. “Or they could trade him before free agency, as they did with Josh Hader. But what they probably won’t want to do is trade Williams in the middle of the season, as they did with Hader in 2022. Trade candidates could include the Yankees, Red Sox, Blue Jays, Dodgers and Phillies, among others.”

Milwaukee moved on from Hader before his big payday in free agency, and Schoenfield expects the Brewers to do the same with Williams.

Yankees Aggressively Pursuing Bullpen Help: Insider

New York trading for Williams wouldn’t be a surprise.

The Yankees have a need in their bullpen, and earlier in the season, MLB insider Jon Morosi reported the team is actively pursuing bullpen help.

“Yankees are among the most aggressive teams in speaking with reps for free-agent relievers at the GM Meetings. One reason: Three members of their World Series bullpen — Clay Holmes, Tommy Kahnle, Tim Hill — are free agents,” Morosi reported.

New York does have three key relievers as free agents which is why Morosi expects the Yankees to be aggressive in the offseason.

Currently, the Yankees bullpen is anchored by Weaver, Mark Leiter Jr., and Jake Cousins. But, New York likely needs to add at least 2-3 relievers to solidify the bullpen, and a trade for Williams if the cost is right makes a lot of sense.