Yankees Shake Up Batting Order, Place Surging Shortstop in Leadoff Spot

The New York Yankees have announced a change in their batting order for their matchup with the Miami Marlins today, placing shortstop Anthony Volpe in the leadoff spot ahead of superstar sluggers Juan Soto and Aaron Judge.

“The 22-year-old youngster held his own in his rookie campaign in 2023 and has been even better so far in his sophomore season, going 15-for-40 (.375) with three doubles, two home runs, six RBI, three stolen bases and 10 runs scored in the first 11 games of the year to earn a move up to the leadoff spot,” Keith Hernadnez reported for RotoBaller. “Volpe will probably see more time atop the Yankees’ batting order if he continues to rake.”

The move puts Volpe in one of the most enticing spots in MLB, batting ahead of generational talents in Juan Soto and Aaron Judge. Soto has delivered on a highly-anticipated Yankees debut after being traded over the offseason from the San Diego Padres, slashing .348/.456/.522 with two home runs and an AL-leading 11 RBI in his first 46 at bats. Judge, however, has struggled in the early going, slashing just .195/.382/.415.

The move will force second baseman Gleyber Torres, who had been hitting leadoff, deeper into the middle of the order. He has struggled from the plate so far this season, with a .200/.281/.240 slash line across 50 at bats.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone framed the new role for Volpe as focused on moving Torres to a position where he might have a better chance at offensive success, saying that he “more just wanted to move Gleyber down in the middle,” according to The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner.

Kirschner added that Boone feels Torres is “on the verge of getting going.”

Anthony Volpe Seems Like a Superstar in the Making for the New York Yankees

Despite Volpe’s early-season success, marked by a modified swing and a .375/.444/.600 slash line across his first 40 at bats, the move is somewhat of a surprise. Even while praising the young shortstop recently, Boone suggested it would be some time before he would get the chance to bat first.

“There may be a day when he becomes a natural fit up there,” Boone said, per Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News. “So that’s always in there. I do feel like when we look up in 10 years, that’s where his future is going to be, at the top of the lineup. That’s who he is.”

Apparently, that moment came sooner than later. And after Volpe became the first rookie in Yankees history to win a Gold Glove Award last season, the increased potency of his bat seems to give him all of the makings of a new superstar in MLB.

“Volpe at shortstop is becoming a superstar in this league,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said during their ongoing series, according to the New York Post. “As much as I don’t like to watch it this series, it’s fun to watch just as a baseball fan the way he plays shortstop and the way he’s taking those at-bats.”