Yankees Fan Favorite Youngster Named Trade Candidate

The New York Yankees have shown interest in trading for some of the top players on the market. With a decent farm system, the Yankees will likely be outbid for star players. However, if they’re willing to move players with Big League experience, it could improve their packages.

Ben Rice would be a name to watch in those discussions, with Joel Sherman of the New York Post writing that Rice could be a part of a package for the Yankees to land a star.

“But because the top of the Yankee farm system is in a down cycle, they would have to get creative to acquire someone as talented as Tucker and Houston is said to be very interested in AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil. It is possible that Gil and Ben Rice could front a package that at least gets the Yankees to the table,” Sherman wrote on December 11.

Rice Considered Trade Bait

The New York Yankees will have to get creative in any package they offer other teams for a star-level player. Rice wouldn’t be the headliner of any of those trades in most scenarios, but as Sherman touched on, he could help them get closer than they appear to be.

Rucker Haringey of FanSided named him a possible trade candidate, calling him “trade bait.”

The Yankees could view him as that, too, but as currently constructed, Rice should have a chance to earn the starting job at first base in spring training.

Is Moving Rice the Right Decision?

Until the New York Yankees trade Rice for a certain player, it’s tough to get a feel for what the correct decision would be. While he had flashes of being a decent Big League player one day, hitting three home runs in one game, there were other moments where he didn’t look ready for Major League Baseball.

The decision shouldn’t be too difficult if the Yankees could use him in a package for a clear upgrade. It’d be questionable if they were to trade him for a marginal bullpen piece.

The Yankees have a tough decision to make, but no matter what, improving the roster needs to be a priority, and most players on the team shouldn’t be considered untouchable, especially not Rice.