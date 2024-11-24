Yankees Urged to Add $131 Million ‘Ace-Type’ if Juan Soto Leaves

Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but much of what happens with the Yankees in this MLB offseason depends on how, exactly, the situation with slugger Juan Soto shakes out. You know the drill: Soto is 26, arguably the best hitter in baseball and a free agent who is expected to break all records for everyday player payout. That’s the job for owner Hal Steinbrenner and GM Brian Cashman.

Soto will get at least $500 million this offseason. There are indications that $600 million is realistic. Given the fact that the Mets are desperate to land him and that deep-pocketed owner Steve Cohen would love to zing the Yankees by stealing their top free-agent prize, a $700 million deal is not hard to imagine, either.

While the fight for Soto is front-and-center, what the Yankees do as a backup plan should they lose him is of interest, too. The Yankees may be favored to keep Soto, but there’s just as good a chance that he will go elsewhere next season as he’ll be back in the Bronx.

Juan Soto Departure Would Free up Free-Agent Money

At SNY, they’re considering the possibility of Soto departing, and while adding an outfielder is a likely outcome even if Soto goes, the Yankees easily could turn their attention elsewhere.

Namely, the pitching staff. Ace Gerrit Cole is 34, and will be back in 2025. But beyond Cole, the rotation is solid, but not great. Luis Gil, the Rookie of the Year, is likely the No. 2 starter, but the team should fear some backsliding after his breakout season.

But if they’re not spending on Soto, SNY advises them to go for one of the top pitchers on the market, a guy they had interest in last offseason: Blake Snell of the Giants, winner of the 2022 Cy Young Award in the National League.

Snell won’t be cheap–Spotrac projects him to warrant a five-year, $131 million contract–but if there are escape options, perhaps the Yankees could be amenable.

Yankees Need Another ‘Proven Arm’

Snell was 5-3 with a 3.12 ERA last year after having signed late in San Francisco. He missed spring training and was hurt early in the year, but over the final two months, reminded the MLB world why he is a star. He was 5-0 with a 1.44 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 56 innings in his final 10 starts.

Notes SNY: “The Yankees can certainly use another proven arm, especially for the postseason. But if Soto is on the books for 2025 and beyond it’s hard to justify bringing on another potential big contract when the team has so many needs already.

“If Snell is willing to take a deal with plenty of opt-outs, the Yankees should do it, but the starting pitching wasn’t the main issue in the postseason and certainly not in the World Series. If Soto goes elsewhere, the Yanks will have the money to add another ace-type to their rotation, and they should.”