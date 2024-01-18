Blake Snell to the Yankees Still ‘Makes a Lot of Sense’: MLB Insider

Back on January 4, a report surfaced that free-agent starting pitcher Blake Snell had privately expressed a desire to play for the New York Yankees. But when general manager Brian Cashman heard the southpaw’s current asking price, the Bombers quickly pivoted to sign Marcus Stroman for two years and $37 million.

The Yankees currently have one of MLB‘s most expensive 2024 payrolls, per Spotrac. One would imagine that there won’t be more major roster acquisitions ahead of spring training. ESPN MLB insider Buster Olney doesn’t think so, though.

“I think (Blake Snell) winds up with the Yankees,” Olney said on the January 17 edition of the Baseball Tonight podcast. “I think as time goes on, his asking price might drop. The expectation might drop. It might wind up being a really lucrative short-term deal. Blake Snell to the Yankees makes a lot of sense.”

Fellow ESPN MLB insider Tim Kurkjian was also on the podcast and agreed with Olney, saying Snell is a perfect fit for the Yankees.

How the Yankees and Snell Both Got Here

News of Snell expressing his desire to play with the Yankees surfaced on January 4. New York sent the left-hander a contract offer on January 11, per the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. This offer was rumored to be for five years and $150 million. But with Snell and Co. searching for a $270 million payday, it was quickly rejected.

The Yankees had been trying to fill a hole in their rotation for most of the winter. They hoped it would’ve been done by signing Yoshinobu Yamamoto. But he opted to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers. So, agreeing to terms with Stroman filled a need that Cashman had been trying to take care of for a while.

Are the Bombers done with major acquisitions or not? The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal said New York likely was after landing Stroman on January 11. Heyman also said on January 17 that Snell to the Bronx feels “unlikely” right now. However, the New York Post’s Joel Sherman still thinks it’s a possibility under one condition: a drop in Snell’s asking price.

It’s undetermined what kind of drop is needed to convince the Yankees to seriously jump back in. Maybe something along the lines of what Max Scherzer signed with the New York Mets ahead of the 2022 season could work: a three-year, $130 million deal with an opt-out included.

Yankees Rotation as It Currently Stands

According to FanGraphs’ Roster Resource, the Yankees’ current starting rotation includes Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Stroman, Clarke Schmidt and Nestor Cortes.

Cole just won his first Cy Young Award in 2023 and is as consistent as they come with taking the ball every fifth day. He’s made at least 30 starts in a season six times since 2017. Schmidt posted a 4.64 ERA in 159 innings last season and New York is likely hoping Stroman further stabilizes the middle of the rotation.

The two biggest question marks heading into 2024 are Cortes and Rodon. After being a 2022 All-Star, Cortes struggled to a 4.97 ERA in 63.1 innings in 2023. Meanwhile, Rodon posted a 6.85 ERA in 64.1 innings. It was his first season of a six-year, $162 million deal he signed with the Bombers last winter.

If both hurlers can bounce back, the Yankees’ rotation could be really good. But after an 82-80 campaign in 2023, New York needs more certainty while trying to return to the postseason. Signing the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner would seemingly help with that. If he’s willing to lower his asking price.