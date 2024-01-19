Brian Cashman Provides Encouraging Update on Yankees’ Carlos Rodon

The New York Yankees held a press conference on January 18 to officially introduce Marcus Stroman to the media. However, general manager Brian Cashman had to field other questions about his club, one of which involved starting pitcher Carlos Rodon.

New York brought Rodon aboard last winter by signing him to a six-year, $162 million deal. The southpaw’s 2023 campaign went the opposite of how everyone in the Bronx was hoping it would. He’s looking to turn things around in 2024 and is already getting to work at the Yankees’ spring training complex.

When asked about the left-hander, Cashman said the following, which was captured by SNY’s Yankees-specific X account (formerly Twitter):

“He voluntarily has reported to Tampa early. So, here in January, down in Tampa, and looks really good, getting after it. “Obviously, last year he was new to the organization. There’s that ‘getting to know you’ period, which unfortunately happens in-season, from spring training, the season goes on. But in terms of the winter work, he wasn’t within our program and certainly just took him as he was. “So I think we’re in a much better collaborative state this winter. I know our guys are excited. The feedback I’m getting is really good. His arm action is good, he looks like, obviously, he’s worked his tail off. So yeah, very optimistic that Rodon can return to form and be the pitcher we know he’s capable of being. He, along with all of us, are looking forward to putting ’23 behind us and getting that fresh start in ’24.”

Rodon Had a Nightmare Debut Season in the Bronx

Nothing seemed to go right for Rodon and the Yankees in 2023. He barely got down to Tampa for spring training before news hit that he’d start the regular season on the injured list because of a left forearm strain. Some setbacks during rehab prevented the hurler from making his team debut until July 7.

A left hamstring strain landed him back on the injured list on August 7. This stay on the shelf was much shorter, though, as he returned to action by August 22.

Between these trips to the IL, Rodon didn’t experience a ton of success on the mound. In 14 starts for the Bombers (64.1 innings), the southpaw posted a 3-8 record with a 6.85 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 64 strikeouts. According to Baseball Reference, his production was worth -0.9 WAR.

His performance from 2021-22 with the Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants helps put this in perspective. Across those two seasons (310.2 innings), he went 27-13 with a 2.67 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 422 strikeouts.

Could He Be the Yankees’ Biggest 2024 X-Factor?

After the acquisition of Stroman, the Yankees’ rotation mix currently includes him, Rodon, Gerrit Cole, Clarke Schmidt and Nestor Cortes. Is the starting staff set? “I think we have a good rotation if everything goes right, which we know is something you don’t want to count on,” Cashman said during the January 18 press conference.

However, The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty also reported on January 18 that the Yankees are shifting their offseason focus from the rotation to the bullpen. While New York could add some depth signings ahead of spring training, it looks like these guys will be the main hurlers taking up those rotation spots.

With that in mind, a rebound year from Rodon will be crucial for the Bombers. YES Network announcer Michael Kay thinks it’ll happen. “I think he’s going to be a force,” Kay said via the YES Network’s X account. “I think he’s the most important player for the Yankees in terms of them taking that next step to a championship level.”

Returning to his All-Star from from 2021 and 2022 would be huge for the top of New York’s rotation.