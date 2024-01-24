Yankees’ Preferred Targets to Upgrade Bullpen Revealed: Report

After a disappointing 82-80 season in 2023, the New York Yankees have made some upgrades in hopes of returning to the postseason in 2024.

General manager Brian Cashman gave the lineup a boost by acquiring Juan Soto. Marcus Stroman was also added to bolster the starting rotation. New York’s focus has now turned to the bullpen, per The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty. Their preference is to bring one of two hurlers back who pitched for them in 2023.

Free-agent reliever Héctor Neris has been a rumored Yankee bullpen target. He’s searching for a one- or two-year deal between $7-11 million per season. But during a January 23 appearance on YES Network’s Yankees Hot Stove, Jack Curry said he’s been told to not expect an agreement between New York and Neris. Instead, it seems like the club would rather re-sign Wandy Peralta or Keynan Middleton.

The Yankees and Texas Rangers were apparent frontrunners for Neris as recently as January 13, per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. It looks like things have changed for the Bombers, at least for the time being.

How Peralta and Middleton Performed in the Bronx

Peralta played for the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants before landing with the Yankees during the 2021 season. Based on his performance, the left-hander has blossomed as a reliever in the Bronx.

He’s appeared in 165 games for New York across parts of three seasons. It’s led to a 10-9 record with a 2.82 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 133 strikeouts in 153 innings pitched. His yearly ERA numbers have been quite consistent, as well. It was 2.95 in 2021, followed by a 2.72 mark in 2022 and 2.83 in 2023.

As for Middleton, he joined the Yankees from the Chicago White Sox at the 2023 trade deadline. While the sample size was small, he proved to be quite effective for New York. Before the trade, Middleton posted a 3.96 ERA with a 1.36 WHIP in 36.1 innings. After the trade, those numbers improved to 1.88 and 0.98, respectively, in 14.1 frames.

The Yankees Have Pressure to Compete in 2024

Hearing that there’s an expectation for the Yankees to compete might sound obvious. It’s the Yankees — their 27 World Series titles are easily the most in baseball history. Combine that with playing in a major media market like New York, and pressure is just a part of everyday life.

The pressure may feel a little greater than normal for a couple of reasons, though. New York hasn’t produced a losing season since 1992. However, the 82 wins they registered in 2023 are their fewest since that campaign, which is now more than three decades ago.

Acquiring Soto from the San Diego Padres was a win-now move. But could 2024 be the only year the left-handed slugger is with the club? Soto, a Scott Boras client, is set to become a free agent at season’s end. New York knows him being in the Bronx might not extend beyond the upcoming season. So to justify the package of players sent to San Diego to acquire him and outfielder Trent Grisham, a deep October run is needed.

The Yankees have made the playoffs seven times since 2015. They’ve only missed punching a postseason ticket in consecutive years once this century. It happened in 2013 and 2014. Based on the moves Cashman and Co. have made this winter, they’d like to keep it that way.