Yankees Urged to Stabilize Roster With Projected $52 Million Extension

The New York Yankees have had some of the most productive shutdown closers in the game in recent years, including Mariano Rivera, who racked up the most saves in franchise history from 1995 to 2013, and Aroldis Chapman, who took third place in all-time saves from 2016 to 2022.

Though the team has lacked a marquee closer since then, its bullpen led the majors in ERA at 3.34 last season, led by closer Clay Holmes who racked up 24 saves in 41 finishes. Holmes is set to hit unrestricted free agency once his one-year, $6 million contract with the Yankees is up at the end of the 2024 season.

Tim Britton of The Athletic has urged the team to extend him at a projected cost of $52 million across four years, writing that the Yankees should “get this deal done now.”

“Long a strength for the Yankees, their bullpen has experienced some turnover of late,” Britton wrote. “Locking in Holmes at this rate — which fits just as well for a set-up man as for a closer — would help provide stability.”

Projecting the New York Yankees Bullpen for 2024

This offseason, the team had been linked with high-profile relievers including Héctor Neris (who joined the Chicago Cubs), Ryan Brasier (who re-joined the Los Angeles Dodgers) and Phil Maton (who joined the Tampa Bay Rays). Josh Hader, who ultimately signed a $95 million deal with the Houston Astros, revealed that the Yankees had pursued him as well.

Ultimately, the bullpen lost Michael King in a trade to the San Diego Padres that brought back Juan Soto, as well as Wandy Peralta, who joined the Padres in free agency, and Keynan Middleton, who joined the St. Louis Cardinals. Meanwhile, it added Jonathan Loáisiga, Caleb Ferguson and Victor González.

In addition to Holmes, Loáisiga and González, the Yankees bullpen is projected to feature Tommy Kahnle and Ian Hamilton, among other arms.

Clay Holmes Is Key to the New York Yankees Bullpen Philosophy

Despite the rapid turnover noted by Britton, the general strategy behind the Yankees bullpen seems intact: a focus on forcing weak contact.

“The philosophy that’s made the Yankees’ pen a strength in recent years should remain a constant, as they went out and traded for Victor González and Caleb Ferguson, a pair of lefties, from the Dodgers,” Dan Martin wrote for the New York Post. “González and Ferguson will join a pen that includes Clay Holmes and Ian Hamilton, who — along with Peralta — finished in the top 15 in ground-ball rates among relievers last season, a year in which the average bullpen had around a 43 percent ground-ball percentage.”

If that philosophy is going to persist, the Yankees will want to consider extending Holmes, possibly even before the season ends. He is set to be a key to their success in 2024 and could earn a significant payday elsewhere if the team is unable to keep him.

“Quality relievers like Holmes are getting a considerable amount of money in free agency, so you can bet he will be motivated to succeed,” Andrés Chávez wrote for Pinstripe Alley. “If the Yankees are going to embark on a deep postseason run this year, Holmes has to be a big part of what they do. They need him healthy and motivated, because he is one of the best relievers in the league when at the top of his game.”