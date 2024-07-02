Yankees Interested in Trade for $80 Million Former MVP: Report

The New York Yankees are 54-32 and will likely look to add some pieces at the trade deadline. Aaron Judge and Juan Soto have led the way at the plate, but the Yankees could use another bat at the deadline. With the recent struggles of the Chicago Cubs, Cody Bellinger has “drawn interest” from the team, according to The Athletic’s Levi Weaver.

“In Chicago, the White Sox have been bad since before Opening Day, but the Cubs (whose 11-16 June was actually a little better than their 10-18 May) also appear to be running out of time to turn things around,” wrote Weaver. (Even Jed Hoyer has used the phrase, “You have to be a realist.”) One name that has begun to circulate is outfielder Cody Bellinger, who has reportedly drawn interest from the Rangers and Yankees. The former may be less likely to give up much at this point, however — they also went 11-16 in June, which was identical to their May record.”

The Yankees and Bellinger were involved in trade rumors last season, according to The Athletic’s Will Sammon, Katie Woo and Patrick Mooney.

Bellinger Brings a Big Bat to the Bronx

Bellinger signed a three-year, $80 million deal with the Cubs before the season. The deal includes opt-outs after the first two seasons. Bellinger won the National League MVP award in 2019 with the Los Angels Dodgers. After a few down seasons, he has had a resurgence with the Cubs.

Bellinger is slashing .267/.327/.416 this season. Bellinger certainly would not be taking the place of Judge or Soto, but could be an upgrade over Alex Verdugo in the outfield. However, Bellinger provides versatility that makes it easy to plug him into the lineup.

Bellingers has made 267 career starts at first base, a position of need for the Yankees. He could also serve as the DH. With Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo currently injured, Bellinger would easily become an everyday player.

The 28-year-old also provides the Yankees with another left-handed option at the plate. Bellinger’s resume also includes two Silver Sluggers, a Gold Glove, two All-Star selections and a World Series.

Yankees’ Interest in Bellinger

“With the Cubs struggling to gain traction in the playoff race, teams like the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers have recently had a noticeable scouting presence around the club, a league source said,” wrote The Athletic’s staff on June 28. “If the trend continues for the Cubs, Bellinger’s name will likely become a much-discussed name again near the deadline, as it was last season.”

Bellinger’s contract makes him a tricky trade target. With the opt-outs, he could either be a rental or a big financial commitment through 2026. The Yankees have a decision looming with Soto’s contract. They may not be willing to financially commit to Bellinger if it means they won’t be able to afford Soto.

The Cubs are seven games below .500 and 11 back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central.

“The Cubs were not designed to sell at the trade deadline. Their front office has been making moves around the edges of the roster, trying to incrementally improve a team that has 19 one-run losses, the most in the majors. But rivals have to be prepared just in case things get even worse and the Cubs change direction,” wrote The Athletic’s staff.