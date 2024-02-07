Trade Proposal Sends Reliever of the Year to Yankees for 2 Top Prospects

The New York Yankees have been busy making roster additions after a disappointing 82-80 performance in 2023. Trading for Milwaukee Brewers closer Devin Williams would put an exciting exclamation point on a noteworthy offseason.

Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer shared “win-win” trades for the top remaining targets on February 6. One of his ideas included having Milwaukee send Williams to the Bronx for a pair of New York’s top prospects. Here are the details:

Yankees receive: right-handed pitcher Devin Williams

Brewers receive: right-handed pitcher Chase Hampton and outfielder Brando Mayea

Hampton, who has reached as high as Double-A, was ranked as the Yankees’ fourth-best prospect after 2023, per MLB.com. Mayea, an 18-year-old who hasn’t played past Rookie Ball, was listed as New York’s ninth-best prospect.

Williams Would Round out the Yankees’ Bullpen

Giving up two top-10 organizational prospects for a relief pitcher may seem like a steep price. Williams has proven to be worth it, though. He won the 2020 National League Rookie of the Year Award after twirling a 0.33 ERA in 27 innings pitched. After watching his ERA go up to 2.50 in 2021, the right-hander has posted a sub-2.00 mark in 2022 and 2023.

Over his most recent 119.1 innings, Williams has produced a 14-7 record with a 1.73 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 183 strikeouts. His 1.53 ERA in 58.2 innings during 2023 helped him place 19th in NL MVP Award voting while also taking home his second NL Reliever of the Year Award. He previously won that honor following his impressive 2020 performance.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has made a handful of acquisitions for New York’s 2024 bullpen. Luke Weaver was re-signed to a one-year deal. Victor Gonzalez and Caleb Ferguson were also acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in separate trades. But as it currently stands, Clay Holmes is still expected to be the Yankees’ closer, per FanGraphs’ Roster Resource.

Williams would give manager Aaron Boone an elite ninth-inning option, moving Holmes into an eighth-inning setup role.

Is New York Hoping to Trade for Another Pitcher Before Opening Day?

In addition to the bullpen acquisitions New York has made, Cashman and his front office have been busy elsewhere. Starting pitcher Marcus Stroman was added to the rotation via free agency. The outfield also got a makeover from the trade market by acquiring Alex Verdugo, Trent Grisham and Juan Soto.

Despite their Hot Stove activity, SNY’s Andy Martino speculates the Yankees could still make another roster move. “Also in here: Yankees not quite satisfied with their offseason work to bolster pitching staff. Me speculating, a spring training trade for a pitcher wouldn’t be a shocker,” he said on February 5 via X (formerly Twitter).

Also in here: Yankees not quite satisfied with their offseason work to bolster pitching staff. Me speculating , a spring training trade for a pitcher wouldn’t be a shocker . https://t.co/nJ83TNqD5F — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) February 6, 2024

Some may assume this would mean another acquisition to improve the starting rotation. Free-agent hurler Blake Snell’s continued availability may keep fueling those thoughts. However, improving the backend of the bullpen with someone like Williams would be just as valuable, if not more so.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported the possibility of the Yankees building a “super-charged bullpen” on December 17 if preferred rotation options weren’t acquired. Rosenthal pointed to the likes of Josh Hader, Jordan Hicks and Robert Stephenson as options.

All three of those hurlers have since signed elsewhere. If Cashman doesn’t feel like dropping top dollar via free agency and is OK with the prospect cost, acquiring Williams would better the club without breaking the bank financially. He’s under contract with a base salary of $7 million in 2024 and has a 2025 club option worth $10.5 million, per Spotrac.