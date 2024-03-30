Yankees Get Harsh Injury Update on $90 Million 4-Time Gold Glove Infielder

The New York Yankees will be without third baseman DJ LeMahieu for longer than they had hoped as a second MRI on his injured foot indicated a fracture.

“DJ LeMahieu has a non-displaced bone fracture, Aaron Boone said,” per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch. “He will be re-imaged in two weeks.”

LeMahieu opened the season on the injured list after he fouled a pitch off of his foot. The team recently opted for further evaluation as the swelling took longer than anticipated to subside.

“He’ll be reevaluated in two weeks but is now clearly facing a lengthier absence than originally anticipated,” MLB Trade Rumors reported. “The Yankees didn’t provide a timeline beyond that two-week reevaluation, but at the very least LeMahieu will be sidelined into late April — although an absence extending beyond that seems likely.”

Without DJ LeMahieu, the New York Yankees Are Lacking Infield Depth

Facing a lack of infield depth in the face of LeMahieu’s injury, the Yankees swung a three-team trade to acquire utility man Jon Berti from the Miami Marlins. Oswaldo Cabrera has covered the hot corner to start the season, with a strong six hits and four RBI in just nine at bats so far.

But the options beyond Cabrera are limited. Cabrera is listed as the only backup remaining behind first baseman Anthony Volpe and he’s also the go-to substitute at shortstop and second base. Second baseman Gleyber Torres took a fastball on his thumb against the Houston Astros and another significant infield injury would seriously challenge the Yankees’ bench options.

“This leaves the Yankees in a tough spot at third base,” Dayn Perry noted for CBS Sports. “Under normal circumstances, they’d likely turn to Oswaldo Peraza to fill in for LeMahieu, but he’s sidelined with a shoulder strain, likely until at least May.”

Missing DJ LeMahieu Might Hurt the New York Yankees Offense

Before going down, LeMahieu was tabbed as the Yankees’ leadoff hitter and though his production has slipped in recent years, he is a three-time All-Star, two-time All MLB First Team member, four-time Gold Glove Award winner, two-time Silver Slugger and two-time MLB batting champion.

“LeMahieu, 35, is in the fourth season of a six-year, $90MM contract,” MLB Trade Rumors added. “He came to spring training hoping to rebound from a down year at the plate, by his standards (.243/.327/.390, 101 wRC+), but he struggled in 29 spring plate appearances and will now face a prolonged absence to begin the year.”

After injury derailed a 2023 campaign that saw the Yankees miss the playoffs, injury concerns will be front and center for this edition of the team, particularly as some of its biggest stars are succumbing to them.

“It’s already been a challenging spring for the Yankees in terms of injuries,” Perry noted. “Ace Gerrit Cole’s elbow problems will sideline him for perhaps three months or more, and star slugger Aaron Judge is presently limited by an abdominal injury.”

If LeMahiu’s diagnosis grows worse or the team sees another infield ailment, the front office may have to look for a free agent addition or another trade to fill some holes.