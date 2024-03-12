Yankees have ‘Made a New Proposal’ for Dylan Cease: Report

The New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole needs an MRI on his pitching elbow, according to MLB’s Bryan Hoch on March 11. The Yankees had already been linked to free-agent starter Blake Snell, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. However, with the news of Cole’s elbow, the Yankees have “made a new proposal” for the Chicago White Sox ace, Dylan Cease, according to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale.

The Yankees, while awaiting news on Gerrit Cole, have re-engaged with the Chicago White Sox and made a new proposal for ace Dylan Cease, but the new offer once again did not include prized outfield prospect Spencer Jones. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 12, 2024

The Yankees had “extensive” talks with the White Sox for Cease earlier in the offseason, but nothing came to fruition, according to Nightengale. Cease is slated to lead the White Sox rotation and has pitched to a 1.80 ERA, and allowed just one run, across his two spring training starts.

Dylan Cease Asking Price

Cease was listed as a potential trade target for the Yankees when news of Cole’s injury broke on March 11, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. Heyman suggests that if Cole’s injury is a minor setback the team should not go for a marquee free agent. However, Cease would be a “bargain at $8M,” wrote Heyman.

Cease is 28 years old and is arbitration-eligible for one more season, according to Spotrac. Cease being arbitration eligible in 2025 makes him a very valuable asset for the White Sox in trade negotiations.

“There was some whining about the asking price for Cease, but teams that have dealt with the Sox suggest they seek maybe one and a half times what the Brewers got for Corbin Burnes,” according to Heyman

Burnes was traded to the Orioles for shortstop Joey Ortiz and left-handed pitcher DL Hall in February. Ortiz is the MLB’s No. 63 prospect and Hall is a major league reliever. Heyman’s report suggests the Yankees would have to beat that level of compensation to acquire Cease.

The Yankees’ new proposal does not include their 22-year-old No. 2 prospect, Spencer Jones, according to Nightengale. The young outfielder is the MLB No. 84 prospect. Earlier in the offseason the White Sox “never came close to receiving an offer for ace Dylan Cease that tempted them to trade him,” wrote Nightengale. The Yankees may have to part ways with Jones to finalize a trade with the White Sox this time around.

Cease Would Bolster the Yankees Rotation

Cease struck out 214 batters in 2023. He finished No. 5 in the American League and No. 8 in the majors in that category. Regardless of Cole’s status, Cease would be a valuable addition to the Yankees starting rotation.

Cease has a 3.83 ERA over his five seasons as a White Sox. In 2022, Cease had a 2.20 ERA, finishing third in the league. He also finished No. 2 in the AL with 227 strikeouts. His stellar 2022 season resulted in him finishing second in the AL Cy Young Award voting.

At full strength, Cease would join a rotation of Cole, Marcus Stroman, Carlos Rodón and Nester Cortes. The Yankees signed Stroman to a two-year deal in free agency. Adding Cease and Stroman in the same offseason would be a significant upgrade to the Yankees rotation from 2023.

Given the timeline, it “would be difficult” to envision Gerrit Cole starting on Opening Day, Aaron Boone said. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) March 12, 2024

Cole will have more testing done on March 12 and manager Aaron Boone thinks it will still be a few days before anything comes of it, according to Hoch. Boone also said it would be “difficult” to envision Cole starting on opening day, Hoch wrote.