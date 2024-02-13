Yankees Urged to Include Young Shortstop in Trade for Dylan Cease

The New York Yankees seem to have done enough this offseason to improve upon a disappointing 2023, adding the likes of Juan Soto, Marcus Stroman and Alex Verdugo. But without adding another ace starter to complement Gerrit Cole, the team might not meet its perennial World-Series-or-bust expectations.

So far, the Yankees have made an offer to reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell to address that gap and they’ve also held trade discussions with the Chicago White Sox to add Dylan Cease.

Calling Cease the “optimal candidate” for the Yankees, Deesha Thosar of Fox Sports wrote that New York should take those discussions further and flip a 23-year-old shortstop to close a deal with Chicago.

“The White Sox are reportedly looking for a flashy trade package in order to give up their 28-year-old ace,” according to Thosar. “If the Yanks end up going for Cease, Oswald Peraza could headline such a package.”

New York Yankees Can Part With Infield Depth, Oswald Peraza to Acquire Dylan Cease

In previous discussions on acquiring Cease, the Yankees have been unwilling to part with a more highly-ranked young player in Spencer Jones. The team also refused to include Jones in potential trade packages for Corbin Burnes.

But Thosar pointed out that Peraza is a more expendable trade chip than Jones but one who might still have the potential to intrigue a team like the White Sox.

“As things stand, Peraza will be a utility infielder in 2024, essentially replacing Isiah Kiner-Falefa on the roster,” she wrote. “The 23-year-old has excelled at every minor-league level and the White Sox could give him the playing time he might need to really break out.”

Peraza has played at second and third base, but has primarily been a shortstop in his seven seasons of professional baseball. As Thosar noted, he has flashed promise in the minors, slashing .273/.348/.424 in six minor-league seasons that included stints in every level from rookie ball to Triple-A.

But in 222 total at bats in the majors across 2022 and 2023, he went just .216/.298/.306, diminishing his trade value. If the Yankees can pull off a package for Cease headlined by Peraza, it will likely need to include some other valuable chips as well.

The White Sox Suggest Dylan Cease Will Remain With Team for Opening Day

Meanwhile, the White Sox are making it loud and clear they are in no hurry to part with Cease.

“At this point, Dylan Cease, I expect him to be our Opening Day starter,” White Sox general manager Chris Getz said. “I’ve been in contact with him regularly, and I know his name has been out there publicly with potential trades and, unsurprisingly, it hasn’t affected him… So I look forward to seeing him in a couple of days, and I certainly feel like he’s well-positioned to have an excellent year.”

The White Sox could be betting on Cease to flash a regression to the 2022 performance that earned him Cy Young votes and to once again demonstrate the renowned durability that has seen him pitch in at least 165 innings in each of the last three seasons. If he does so, he might command an even higher price at next season’s trade deadline.

By then, the Yankees should have a better sense of just how important pitching upgrades will be to their World Series hopes.