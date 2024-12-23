Yankees 2-Time All-Star Predicted to Depart for $25 Million

The New York Yankees offseason has gone as planned after losing Juan Soto, making multiple additions. If things go as planned, the Yankees have more than enough talent to win the World Series and should be considered one of, if not the favorite in the American League.

However, there’s still a clear need for a proven second baseman on the roster. Allowing Gleyber Torres to walk is one thing, but the Yankees putting a youngster in the position full-time could be tricky.

Torres seems all but gone unless the Yankees could sign him to a cheap, short-term deal. Zach Pressnell of Newsweek doesn’t believe that will be the case, predicting that he’ll sign a two-year, $25 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels.

“With all these additions, there have to be players headed out of the Bronx as well. One player the Yankees are almost guaranteed to cut ties with is second baseman Gleyber Torres. With Torres in free agency, he’s likely to land a contract between one to three years with an average annual value of around $10 million. But with the Yankees looking to upgrade their roster over the 2024 American League pennant-winning squad, Torres is likely headed elsewhere.

“If he’s likely to leave the Bronx, where will he sign instead? Prediction: Gleyber Torres signs with the Los Angeles Angels. Two years, $25 million,” Pressnell wrote on December 22.

Torres Declined Offer from Angels

The Los Angeles Angels, on paper, are a potential landing spot for the New York Yankees two-time All-Star. However, reports indicated that Torres was offered a contract by the Angels in MLB free agency, a deal he declined.

“Somebody asked me, ‘Gleyber Torres to the Angels?’ I don’t think that’s happening,” on “Bleacher Report’s MLB Insider Notebook” in December.

“At least not now. They did make him an offer. He declined the offer. I don’t think it was about the offer. If I know Gleyber Torres, I think most likely, he would prefer to be on the East Coast if he can, in Florida spring training. So I think that’s probably the reason behind that.”

Torres wanting to stay on the East Coast gives him options, but there could be suitors on the West Coast he might have to consider. The contract he was offered wasn’t reported, so the Yankees might not know much about the deal.

Who Could the Yankees Replace Torres With?

There aren’t many second basemen on the market for the New York Yankees to pursue. After signing Paul Goldschmidt, perhaps they could trade for Nolan Arenado, a player they’ve shown interest in.

Arenado would be an intriguing addition, but his declining play is a bit worrisome, similar to Goldschmidt’s.

Signing Arenado would allow the Yankees to move Jazz Chisholm Jr. over to second base, a position he might be a better fit for. Chisholm played decent at third, considering his lack of experience.

Still, Arenado is one of the best defenders at the position and would definitely be playing there if the Yankees landed him in a trade.