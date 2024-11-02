Insider Predicts Yankees Trade for Former Rookie of The Year to Replace Torres

The New York Yankees could have a much different roster in 2025 due to their pending free agents.

The biggest free agent is Juan Soto, but another key soon-to-be free agent is starting second baseman Gleyber Torres. MLB insider Mike Axisa of CBS Sports predicts the Yankees will let Torres walk in free agency and will trade for Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India to replace him.

“India is also the kind of sensible, reasonably priced upgrade the Pirates should jump on, though I’m not sure they will,” Axisa wrote about the Yankees trading for India. “The Yankees could also use second-base and leadoff help with Gleyber Torres likely leaving as a free agent.”

India was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2021, as he hit .269 with 21 home runs and 69 RBIs in his first season in the majors.

The second baseman would be a logical replacement for Torres as he’s a good fielder but is a good hitter. Last season, India hit .248 with 15 home runs and 58 RBIs in 151 games.

India is 27-year-old was selected fifth overall by the Reds in the 2018 MLB draft. He is under contract in 2025 for $5.45 million, while he is arbitration-eligible for the 2026 season.

Insider Believes Reds Will Shop India

Despite winning NL Rookie of the Year in 2021, India could be moved this offseason.

Axisa believes the Reds have too many infielders and India will be the odd-man out this offseason which will lead to a trade.

“The Reds went from “they have too many infielders” to trading for Santiago Espinal and Amed Rosario real quick last year,” Axisa wrote. “The thing is, the Reds do have a lot of infielders, and it is an area they can trade from. Elly De La Cruz is going nowhere and Matt McLain, who is playing in the Arizona Fall League, will be back from shoulder surgery next year.

“They also have erstwhile top prospect Noelvi Marte, corners guy Christian Encarnacion-Strand, and free-agent signing Jeimer Candelario,” Axisa added. “India had a nice bounceback season in 2024 and is the oldest (28 in December) and most expensive ($5 million in 2025) of Cincinnati’s infielders behind Candelario, so it stands to reason he is most likely to be traded.”

India could also fetch a good return in a potential trade due to him being under contract for two more years. As well as the fact he is only 27 years old and likely entering his prime right now.

Torres Wants to Remain With Yankees

Torres was a star player for the Yankees this season, but he may have priced himself out of New York.

The second baseman will have plenty of interest from other teams. But, before the 2024 season, Torres said he wanted to be a Yankee for life.

“I don’t want to leave,” Torres said back in February. “I want to be a Yankee for life.”

Although Torres wants to remain with the Yankees, he isn’t sure what the future will hold for him.

“I can’t lie. I just think sometimes maybe that I’m starting my last year here because I don’t know what’s the business plan next year. But, man, it’s just like, motivate myself. Like I always say, we play for another team sometimes, and it’s a business,” Torres added.

Torres is projected to sign a 4 year, $44 million deal in free agency, according to The Athletic.