Insider Reveals Yankees ‘Edge’ in Re-Signing Juan Soto

Insider explains what could push Yankees over the top to re-sign Soto.

The New York Yankees appear to have an edge over the other teams interested in Juan Soto.

Soto is the top free agent available and is expected to make a decision soon. The superstar outfielder will land a deal that could exceed $700 million over 15 years.

The teams interested in Soto are the Yankees, the New York Mets, the Toronto Blue Jays, and the Boston Red Sox. But, according to Heyman, having Judge hit behind Soto could be the edge that keeps the outfielder in the Bronx.

“Yankees’ edge in Soto derby all things being equal* is Aaron Judge: 1) Judge said from the start he didn’t mind/care if Soto makes more $ (Soto may get double Judge!), and 2) word is Soto loves Judge behind him in lineup and as leader in clubhouse. (*bidding may not be over),” Heyman wrote on X.

As Heyman reports, if the money is similar to the teams, the Yankees could win the bidding due to Soto liking having Judge hit behind him.

Last season with Judge hitting behind him, Soto hit .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs.

Judge Lobbies Yankees to Re-Sign Soto

Judge was also hopeful the Yankees would re-sign Soto.

The slugger says having Soto hit in front of him helped him get to see pitches. It also allowed him to hit with runners on, as Judge knew Soto would get on base plenty.

“Having a chance to have Juan hitting in front of me, I get to see a lot of pitches,” Judge said. “He’s going to be a tough at-bat in front of me. He’s going to wear down the pitcher right there in the first inning, within the first 15 pitches or so. I think that was a big impact, having a guy like that in front of you. If I could have eight Juan Sotos in the lineup with me, I’d love that.”

Judge, however, says he isn’t talking to Soto about anything and letting him make his own decision. But, the Yankees captain says Soto knows how he feels about him.