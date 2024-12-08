Insider Reveals Yankees ‘Edge’ in Re-Signing Juan Soto

The New York Yankees appear to have an edge over the other teams interested in Juan Soto.
Soto is the top free agent available and is expected to make a decision soon. The superstar outfielder will land a deal that could exceed $700 million over 15 years.
The teams interested in Soto are the Yankees, the New York Mets, the Toronto Blue Jays, and the Boston Red Sox. But, according to Heyman, having Judge hit behind Soto could be the edge that keeps the outfielder in the Bronx.
“Yankees’ edge in Soto derby all things being equal* is Aaron Judge: 1) Judge said from the start he didn’t mind/care if Soto makes more $ (Soto may get double Judge!), and 2) word is Soto loves Judge behind him in lineup and as leader in clubhouse. (*bidding may not be over),” Heyman wrote on X.
As Heyman reports, if the money is similar to the teams, the Yankees could win the bidding due to Soto liking having Judge hit behind him.
Last season with Judge hitting behind him, Soto hit .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs.
Judge Lobbies Yankees to Re-Sign Soto
Judge was also hopeful the Yankees would re-sign Soto.
The slugger says having Soto hit in front of him helped him get to see pitches. It also allowed him to hit with runners on, as Judge knew Soto would get on base plenty.
“Having a chance to have Juan hitting in front of me, I get to see a lot of pitches,” Judge said. “He’s going to be a tough at-bat in front of me. He’s going to wear down the pitcher right there in the first inning, within the first 15 pitches or so. I think that was a big impact, having a guy like that in front of you. If I could have eight Juan Sotos in the lineup with me, I’d love that.”
Judge, however, says he isn’t talking to Soto about anything and letting him make his own decision. But, the Yankees captain says Soto knows how he feels about him.
“I think the best thing is to really give those guys space,” Judge said. “I talked to him all season. He knows how we feel about him. I think the most important thing is now letting him do his thing with his family — pray about it, talk with people and come to the right decision for him and his family. So I haven’t talked to him at all.”
Judge hit .322 with 58 home runs and 144 RBIs in 2024 with the Yankees.
Yankees Owner Wants Soto Back
New York has yet to make an offseason move as the focus is on Soto.
The Yankees are hoping Soto returns as owner Hal Steinbrenner said the goal is to keep the outfielder in the Bronx.
“Our fans really enjoyed having him in New York,” Steinbrenner said. “He’s definitely a significant part of why we got to the World Series. I’ve got ears. I know what’s expected of me. So, look, it’s been a priority. We wouldn’t have gone out to the West Coast if it wasn’t.”
Whether or not Soto will re-sign with the Yankees is to be seen. But, a decision is expected in the coming days.
