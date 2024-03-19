Yankees Named a Top Landing Spot for Free Agent Projected a $110 Million Deal

The New York Yankees are viewed as one of the top landing spots for free agent Jordan Montgomery, according to Bleacher Report’s Erin Walsh. The Yankees will be without Gerrit Cole for “one to two months,” according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. The team has been involved in the starting pitcher market throughout the offseason and could be a potential suitor for Montgomery.

The Yankees were linked to Blake Snell earlier in the offseason. They also made a proposal for Dylan Cease to the Chicago White Sox. On March 18, Snell agreed to a two-year, $62 million deal with the San Francisco Giants. Cease was dealt to the San Diego Padres on March 13. Montgomery would be a “decent consolation prize,” according to Walsh.

The Yankees made a final $150 million offer to Snell earlier in the offseason, but “pulled their offer and declined to re-enter the sweepstakes,” wrote USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale.

“Montgomery would be a solid addition to a New York rotation that also includes Nestor Cortes, who was named the Opening Day starter, Carlos Rodón and Marcus Stroman,” wrote Walsh.

Jordan Montgomery Would Solidify the Yankees’ Rotation

Cole is dealing with nerve inflammation and edema, according to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch. His absence from the Yankees rotation to start the season is a big blow.

The 33-year-old won his first Cy Young Award in 2023 after finishing as a runner-up twice in his career. Cole’s 2.53 ERA, 15-4 record and 209.0 innings pitched all led the American League.

Cortes will start for the Yankees on opening day with Rodón and Stroman following him. Both Cortes and Rodón are coming off seasons where they dealt with injuries. Montgomery, coming off a World Series Championship, made 32 starts in 2023 for the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers. He would provide a veteran arm for the rotation in Cole’s absence.

Montgomery had a 3.20 ERA in 188.2 innings for the Cardinals and Rangers. However, Montgomery was a better pitcher after being traded to the Rangers on July 30. Montgomery had a 4-2 record with a 2.79 ERA on the Rangers. Montgomery was 3-1 in the postseason during the Rangers championship run.

Reuniting Montgomery With the Yankees

The Yankees drafted Montgomery in 2014. He debuted for the club in 2017 and was in New York until 2022. The Yankees traded Montgomery to the Cardinals midway through the season. During his tenure with the Yankees, he posted a 22-20 record, 3.94 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP in 98 games, 97 of which were starts. Montgomery made 17 starts across three seasons from 2018 to 2020 as he dealt with multiple elbow injuries.

Montgomery is projected to earn a six-year, $110 million deal, according to Spotrac. However, the 31-year-old may not be interested in returning to the Yankees, according to Heyman.

“The Yankees will continue to pursue starting pitching but their options are limited, particularly since they are even less confident Jordan Montgomery, the top remaining free agent, is interested in returning to The Bronx,” wrote Heyman.

Montgomery thinks the Yankees may have given up on him when they traded him to the Cardinals in 2022, according to The Athletc’s Ken Rosenthal.

The Boston Red Sox, the Houston Astros and the Rangers are viewed as other top landing spots for Montgomery, according to Walsh.