Yankees ‘Still Involved’ in Market for Pitcher Projected a $110 Million Deal: Report

The New York Yankees have been involved in the starting pitcher market throughout the offseason. Reigning Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole will be out for “one to two months,” according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. The Yankees are ‘still involved’ in the market for Jordan Montgomery, according to MLB Insider Jim Bowden.

The Yankees were involved in the sweepstakes for Blake Snell earlier in the offseason. They also made an offer for Dylan Cease to the Chicago White Sox. Ultimately, Snell agreed to a two-year, $62 million deal with the San Francisco Giants on March 18. Cease was traded to the San Diego Padres on March 13.

The Yankees are not the only team making a run at Montgomery. His market is finally heating up and is “getting competitive,” wrote Bowden on X.

The Market for Jordan Montgomery

Montgomery is projected to earn a six-year, $110 million deal, according to Spotrac. However, he may sign a deal similar to Blake Snell this close to opening day.

Two teams are offering Montgomery a long-term deal, according to Bowden during a March 24 appearance on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM.

“It’s probably going to happen this week because it has become really competitive,” said Bowden. “They have two long-term offers on the table for Montgomery, so he’s not necessarily going to get this short-term deal, like we thought, that Blake Snell and [Cody] Bellinger got”

Bowden went on to mention the Baltimore Orioles as a suitor for Montgomery. He suggests that the sale of the franchise being finalized could play a factor. New owner David Rubenstein could sign Montgomery and “make a mark,” said Bowden.

While the Yankees seem to be interested in Montgomery, the 31-year-old may not be interested in returning to the Yankees, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

“The Yankees will continue to pursue starting pitching but their options are limited, particularly since they are even less confident Jordan Montgomery, the top remaining free agent, is interested in returning to The Bronx,” wrote Heyman.

Montgomery thinks the Yankees may have given up on him when they traded him to the Cardinals in 2022, according to The Athletc’s Ken Rosenthal.

Jordan Montgomery Would Give the Yankees Rotation a Boost

Cole is dealing with nerve inflammation and edema, according to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch. The Yankees will need others to step up in his absence.

The 33-year-old won his first Cy Young Award in 2023. Cole has finished as the runner-up for the award twice before. Cole’s 2.53 ERA, 15-4 record and 209.0 innings pitched all led the American League.

Montgomery made 32 starts in 2023 for the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers. The 2023 World Series champion would provide a veteran arm for the rotation in Cole’s absence.

Overall, Montgomery had a 3.20 ERA in 188.2 innings for the Cardinals and Rangers. However, Montgomery was a better pitcher after the Cardinals traded him to the Rangers on July 30. Montgomery had a 4-2 record with a 2.79 ERA on the Rangers. Montgomery was 3-1 in the postseason during the Rangers championship run.

Currently, the Yankees rotation is going to be led by Nester Cortes. Cortes was named the opening day starter after Cole’s injury. Marcus Stroman and Carlos Rodón will follow him up. Cortes and Rodón dealt with injuries in 2023 and will now play a major role while Cole works his way back.