Soto May Take Discount to Avoid Landing With Yankees’ AL East Rival: Report

New York Yankees slugger Juan Soto is poised to potentially sign the most lucrative contract in MLB history, but there are some scenarios in which he might leave a bit of money on the table.

That was the reporting from Jon Heyman of the New York Post, who addressed the possibility during a Monday, December 2 appearance on “Foul Territory.”

“I think there’s a chance [Soto leaves money on the table], but not likely. In this case, we’re talking about a guy who’s gonna have opt-outs. So if you have opt-outs, that’s more evidence that you’re gonna go for the biggest money. Because if you don’t like the place, you can opt out,” Heyman said. “So I think it’s very likely that he’s gonna [take] the biggest deal that he’s offered. Toronto might offer the most. Or maybe he wants to be in the United States, so I think it’s possible he could leave a little money on the table.”

Red Sox Also in Play as Suitor for Yankees’ Slugger Juan Soto

The Blue Jays have been part of Soto conversations since the World Series ended, though the historic and incredibly well funded franchises with which they are competing have kept Toronto in the second tier of likely suitors.

However, the Boston Red Sox — another AL East rival of the Yankees — have jumped into the first tier of competition for Soto, with some insiders saying New York fears Boston more than even the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers as contenders for the slugger’s services.

“I’m hearing the Yankees fear the Red Sox more than anyone,” Randy Miller of NJ.com told WFAN on Novmeber 30, per Danny Abriano of SNYtv. “I think the Mets are definitely in play and the Red Sox are in play. And I don’t think he’s going to the Yankees.”

Miller added that he doesn’t believe Soto will offer the Yankees any kind of discount simply because he played one season for the team in 2024, and that season ended in a trip to the World Series.

However, under the right circumstances, the Yankees may be able to get Soto for a slight discount assuming they match, or exceed, every other offer on the the table outside of what the Blue Jays bring to the negotiating table.

Juan Soto Could Price Yankees out With Offers Over $700 Million

Unfortunately for New York fans, Miller doesn’t believe the Yankees are going to be in the upper echelon of offers. As such, he predicted on Friday that Soto will not return to the Bronx in 2025 and beyond.

“I’m hearing the Yankees will top out probably in the $550 [million] range,” Miller said. “I believe Soto has at least two, and maybe three, offers already over $600 [million]. I haven’t confirmed that, but that’s what I believe.”

Some projections have teams like the Mets offering Soto as much as $700 million per season. If that ends up the case, and what Miller has heard/pieced together in educated guesses is close to correct, that means the Yankees may soon be saying goodbye to one of their best players.