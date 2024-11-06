Yankees Star Juan Soto Gets 2 ‘Below-Average’ Flags from MLB

All right, we know Yankees star Juan Soto is good. The numbers at the plate are jaw-dropping, whether it is his power, his ability to make contact, or his pitch discipline–they all show up big-time in his stats. He hit 41 homers and knocked in 109 runs, with a slash line of .288/.419/.569.

Soto only just turned 26, and he’s been posting these kinds of numbers in the big leagues for seven years now.

That’s why, of course, when it comes to the free-agent market this winter, Soto is expected to break the bank, with the Yankees bent on keeping him and the Mets intent on getting him to Queens, as a handful of others–some combination of the Dodgers, Nationals, Giants, Phillies, and Blue Jays–will participate in the bidding, too.

But, as the Yankees learned over the course of their five-game loss to the Dodgers in the World Series this year, there’s more to the game than slugging. And that’s where there may be slight concerns on Soto, as MLB.com noted this week.

Juan Soto’s Defense, Baserunning Questioned

Writing in an article titled, “Juan Soto’s top suitors, contract projections, comps & more,” this week as the league’s general managers meetings take place in Texas, MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand notes that running the bases and playing defense remain weak spots for Soto, even as his offensive dominance is clear.

Yes, the bat is huge, but, “When it comes to defense and baserunning, the same can’t be said, however. Soto posted -5 outs above average in 2024 (14th percentile), giving him a -28 mark for his career. His baserunning is also below-average, though his proficiency at the plate shouldn’t make either of these areas a huge concern for clubs pursuing this generational talent.”

Indeed, the fact remains that, even with subpar baserunning skills–Soto has 57 steals and has been caught stealing 23 times–and iffy defense, Soto will warrant a deal north of $600 million.

Yankees GM Sounds off on Situation

Brian Cashman, the GM of the Yankees, offered his view of the Soto situation this week, understanding fully that the Mets would be his chief competition to keep him in place.