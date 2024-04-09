Yankees’ Juan Soto Addresses Viral Outfield Video of Himself

The New York Yankees are off to a great start in 2024. Their 9-2 record, tied for MLB’s best with Pittsburgh, has been greatly aided by Juan Soto’s contributions.

Soto was acquired from the San Diego Padres in a seven-player trade this offseason and is quickly becoming a New York favorite.

On April 8, a video went viral of Soto signing an autograph for a fan in the right field stands before the game’s first pitch was thrown.

SNY captured Soto’s response to the incident.

“I saw the clock too, and I was thinking and hesitating because the game was supposed to start at 6:08,” Soto said after the Yankees’ 7-0 win over the Miami Marlins. “So I have two minutes. I try and I turn around and Nester is almost moving to make his pitch. I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ It got me very quick, but definitely works.”

Juan Soto Becoming a Favorite in the Bronx

The Yankees faithful have embraced Soto already during his short tenure with the team. Manager Aaron Boone feels that Soto playing for the fans in New York is a “match made in heaven,” according to SNY.

“The Dominican population in The Bronx and in New York, it feels like a match made in heaven. I can’t imagine him not being beloved,” said Boone on April 5.

As a result, Soto has not been shy in expressing his gratitude and appreciation for Yankees fans. He even chose Jay-Z’s “Empire State of Mind,” as his first walk-up song on April 5, the Yankees home opener, to get fans even more excited.

“They’ve been showing the love every day and it’s been amazing. Day in, day out, and in the entire game. That’s pretty dope,” Soto said on April 8, according to SNY.

Soto was shown great support during the Yankees home opener. The support hasn’t wavered through the homestand. Soto acknowledged the fans’ appreciation of him early, and the impact it can have.

“It was pretty exciting to see all those fans. Every time they’re out there, you’re always trying to do something to get them going because when they get going, they can help the team to get going,” Soto said on April 5, according to SNY.

Soto taking time to sign autographs up to the last second before the action started should come as no surprise. However, it is his latest way of showing appreciation to the Yankees’ supportive fan base.

Yankees Off to a Hot Start in 2024

The Yankees began the season with a four-game sweep of the Houston Astros. They followed that up with series wins over the Arizona Diamondbacks and Toronto Blue Jays. Soto has been at the forefront of the team’s early success.

At the plate, Soto has been leading the way for the Yankees, slashing .357/.462/.548 in 11 games this season. The 25-year-old has been as advertised, swatting 2 home runs, 2 doubles and 10 RBIs already.

Soto even delivered an RBI single against Josh Hader on March 31 to give the Yankees a lead in the ninth inning. On Opening Day, Soto made a great throw from right field to cut down the tying run at the plate in the ninth inning.