Yankees Predicted to Sign $398 Million Former Cy Young Winner

The New York Yankees already have a Cy Young winner at the top of their rotation. But Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer argued the Yankees should be in the market to sign another former award-winning pitcher this winter — Justin Verlander.

Rymer predicted on November 14 that the Yankees will sign the 3-time Cy Young winner this offseason.

“Verlander began 2024 on the IL and never got into a groove after he returned,” Rymer wrote. “His fastball (93.5 mph) and contact rate (81.0 percent) both took turns for the worse.

“The righty nonetheless believes he has “‘a lot more to give.’ There won’t be much downside in a team paying to find out, though said team had better have other options lined up in the event that this year really was the beginning of the end for Verlander.”

Rymer projected the Yankees to land Verlander for a 1-year, $15 million contract.

In 17 starts last season, Verlander went 5-6 with a 5.48 ERA. He also registered a 1.384 WHIP and 74 strikeouts in 90.1 innings with the Houston Astros.

Spotrac reported Verlander has earned roughly $398.4 million during his 20-year MLB career.

What Justin Verlander Could Bring to Yankees

Verlander has been incredibly resilient. He returned from missing the entire 2021 season after undergoing Tommy John Surgery to win a third Cy Young award in 2022. Verlander also won the award in 2011 and 2019.

His 2011 campaign was one to remember, as he also won the American League MVP.

But Verlander will turn 42 in February. Based on a couple of his analytics, it’s worth questioning whether his statement that he has “a lot more to give” is really true.

Verlander has averaged a strikeout per inning over his entire career. His strikeout rate actually increased during his late thirties when he joined the Astros.

But his strikeout rate has fallen each of the past two seasons. In 2024, he posted just a 7.4 K/9 rate. That was his lowest strikeout rate since 2014.

Furthermore, Verlander allowed significantly more walks per 9 innings and home runs per 9 innings last season than he has throughout his entire career.

If the Yankees could sign 2022 Verlander, it would be a no-brain addition, especially at $15 million. But Verlander will come with significant risk at his age after a subpar 2024 campaign.

Other Starting Pitchers Yankees Could Target in MLB Free Agency

Whether the Yankees ultimately pursue Verlander could depend on what else happens in the starting pitcher free agent market.

Rymer named the Yankees a potential fit for another former Cy Young winner — Blake Snell. Rymer also suggested the Yankees as a possible landing spot for starter Jack Flaherty and Japanese right-hander Roki Sasaki.

The Bleacher Report analyst ranked all three in his top five starting pitchers available in free agency this winter.

Rymer didn’t predict the Yankees to sign any of those three starters. However, if they did, they probably wouldn’t also target Verlander.

2023 Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole agreed to return to the Yankees on his originally constituted deal. Initially, Cole opted out of his contract at the beginning of the offseason.

Cole’s contract with New York doesn’t expire until after the 2028 season.

The Yankees also have several other veteran starting pitchers locked in for the 2025 season, including Carlos Rodon, Marcus Stroman and Nestor Cortes.

According to Spotrac, the Yankees are already set to spend a little less than $102 million on starting pitchers next season.