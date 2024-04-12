Yankees Tabbed As Trade Fit for $32 Million 4-Time All-Star

The New York Yankees are off to a hot start this season, leading all of MLB with a 10-and-three record, but they have already had some significant injuries to their roster that could cost them down the line.

Franchise ace Gerrit Cole has begun the campaign on the injured list with elbow problems, projected leadoff hitter DJ LeMahieu has yet to play due to a foot injury and reliever Jonathan Loáisiga has had a season-ending injury just a few games into the season.

As a result of Loáisiga’s injury in particular, Zachary Rymer of Bleacher Report has listed the Yankees as one of the teams with a “clear need” at the trade deadline, offering Boston Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen as a potential solution.

“The Yankees’ bullpen has done excellent work so far, pitching to a 2.40 ERA and helping to preserve five one-run wins,” Rymer noted. “But it’s not going to have Jonathan Loáisiga for the rest of the year, and that’s a problem.”

Even With Early Success, the New York Yankees Could Look to Trade for a Reliever Like Kenley Jansen

The Yankees have a top-five bullpen ERA in all of MLB and the team has taken a homegrown, under-the-radar approach to building their relief corps in recent years, but Rymer added that the loss of Loáisiga could call for a high-caliber bullpen arm via trade anyway.

“Despite its early success, don’t be so sure that New York’s pen is capable of withstanding Loáisiga’s absence as is,” he added. “It’s striking batters out at only a 15.3 percent clip, the lowest in MLB. To this end, his replacement will ideally be someone of bat-missing vintage.”

Before going down, Loáisiga had pitched four innings for the Yankees this season, giving up seven hits and recording three strikeouts with no earned runs. The Yankees were hoping he could be a significant contributor throughout the year.

“The Yankees had grand plans for Jonathan Loáisiga this season, envisioning the high-octane right-hander as a multi-inning reliever until the All-Star break, at which point they would have used him more regularly to extinguish late-inning fires,” Bryan Hoch reported for MLB.com.

Now, they might move on to fulfill that vision via trade.

Kenley Jansen Could Be One of the Most Accomplished Trade Candidates Available to the New York Yankees

Rymer listed the Miami Marlins’ Tanner Scott, the Boston Red Sox’ Chris Martin, the Los Angeles Angels’ Carlos Estévez, the New York Mets’ Adam Ottavino and the Chicago White Sox’ Michael Kopech as possible trade solutions for the Yankees, in addition to Jansen. But no reliever in the MLB has the same pedigree as the four-time All-Star who is the active MLB leader in games finished and saves.

Even into his 15th big league-season, during which he has racked up 423 saves in 618 games finished, Jansen seems to have plenty to offer a bullpen. In five games so far for the Red Sox this season, he’s earned three saves and racked up seven strikeouts, giving up no hits.

He is in the final season of a two-year, $32 million contract with the Red Sox and if his current team doesn’t feel they will be contending for a significant playoff run this year, they will likely be looking to attain some trade value by dealing him before he hits free agency.

“Jansen is another potential July trade piece,” Jon Heyman reported for the New York Post. “He expected to be on a contender with Boston.”

If the Yankees are interested in trading for Jansen, however, there could be some competition. Rymer has previously linked Jansen to a trade reunion with his former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, as well.