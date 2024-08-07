Yankees Warned on Handling Starting Rotation ‘Revelation’

At this point, the Yankees can only look at pitcher Luis Gil’s performance as a sort of found money. He is 11-5 with a 3.20 ERA, putting together a WHIP of 1.101 with 132 strikeouts in 112 innings pitched. His output has been a stabilizing force for a rotation that might well be a shambles because of injuries and flailing veterans, had Gil not stepped to the fore.

But the question for the Yankees this season has been, for how long can they count on Gil?

At 26 years old and with just seven career MLB games and 33 innings under his belt before this season, it makes sense to want to limit Gil’s potential for injury. He had Tommy John surgery to end his 2022 season early, and missed all of the 2023 season. He has already passed his innings max at any level, going back to the 96 innings he pitched in 2019.

At CBS Sports, Gil headlines a list of young pitchers who are in the danger zone on usage as the stretch runs hits. In an article titled, “Paul Skenes, Luis Gil, Gavin Stone and more young pitchers approaching innings limits on contending MLB teams,” analyst Mike Axisa writes that the Yankees could ill afford to lose Gil, and might well have to push forward with him in the rotation, putting aside the injury risk.

“Gil is needed in the rotation and he’s already thrown more than ever,” Axisa writes.

Luis Gil a Rookie of the Year Candidate

But, Axisa writes, the concerns about the innings are real. Gil has continued to pitch well even as he piles up the innings, but his arm slot has dropped, which could lead to potential problems, especially given his recent history under the knife. Still, the Yankees can’t afford to lose Gil as a starter.

“Gil has been a revelation for the Yankees this season. He was optioned to minor-league camp on March 3, then Gerrit Cole went down with nerve inflammation in his elbow a week later, and Gil came back and won the No. 5 starter’s spot. Gil went from fill-in No. 5 starter to New York’s best and most consistent pitcher. He’s a leading AL Rookie of the Year candidate too.

“This is also Gil’s first full season back from Tommy John surgery. He had surgery in May 2022, returned to make two short minor-league rehab appearances last September, and has already exceeded his previous career high in innings.”

Cole has shown promise, but not consistency, coming back from his arm injury. He is 3-2 with a 5.09 ERA in eight starts this year.

Clarke Schmidt, who had pitched well before going out with a lat injury in May. He threw a 20-pitch session this week, and is slated to do so again this weekend. The hope is that Schmidt will return to the rotation at the end of August.

Yankees Veterans Are Not Holding Up

Meanwhile, two Yankees veteran starters have seen the wheels come off of late. The most concerning is Marcus Stroman, who pitched well for most of the first three months of the year but has gone 1-4 with a 6.87 ERA in eight starts going back to June 16. He is allowing a batting average of .325 in that span.

Cortes, remember, was a trade candidate at the July 30 deadline, and might have been moved had the Yankees been able to execute a needed deal for a starter—Jack Flaherty turned out to be the target, a deal that ultimately fell apart. In his last four starts, Cortes is 1-2 with an ERA of 8.68, allowing batters a .342 average.

Back in June, SNY’s Andy Martino wrote that Gil would be a good candidate to work in the bullpen as setup man.

“Ideally, manager Aaron Boone would also have a swing-and-miss guy for high-leverage spots in October, especially in the middle of innings with runners on base,” Martino wrote.

“It’s not out of the question that Cy Young candidate Luis Gil will serve in that role in the postseason. While the Yankees have not placed an innings limit on Gil in his return from Tommy John surgery, they will watch him closely to protect his health. Perhaps the timing will line up for Gil to offer limited but high-leverage innings in the playoffs.”

Of course, the Yankees need to get to the playoffs before they worry about high-leverage innings there. And Gill as a starter could be necessary for them to complete that run.