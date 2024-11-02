Yankees Make Final Decision on Future of Breakout Pitcher

It was a wild year for 31-year-old Yankees pitcher Luke Weaver, a career journeyman starter-turned reliever who has pitched for six teams in nine years in the big leagues. Three of those teams were on the docket in 2023, when he began the year with the Reds, was released in August, was picked up by the Mariners, then claimed off waivers by the Yankees in September.

He was not a sure bet to make the roster in spring training, but not only did he make the team, he came out with the best stuff he has shown in his career and finished the year in a surprise role: Replacing Clay Holmes as the team’s top closer.

This week, the Yankees made what has turned out to be a slam-dunk decision: They picked up Weaver’s contract option for 2025, ensuring he will be back in the bullpen for the Pinstripes next year. At $2.5 million, Weaver could prove to be one of the best values on the roster.

Weaver began the season as a middle-innings long reliever, sopping up at-bats mostly in the sixth and seventh innings. In the first two months of the season, Weaver made 21 appearances, and 18 of those were for more than one inning of work.

But Weaver was used in higher leverage situations as the season went on, garnering more and more setup appearances over the summer. After Holmes began to unravel in the closer’s role in August, Weaver got the call, making his first career save on September 6.

Yankees Leaned on Luke Weaver Over Final 2 Months

From there, Weaver was dominant. In his final eight appearances, he was 3-0 with four saves, striking out 24 batters in 11 innings, allowing just one unearned run, three walks and four hits.

That run of dominance continued into the postseason, despite one poor showing against the Guardians in Game 3 of the ALCS (three runs allowed, and a blown save). But Weaver’s numbers over the playoffs were impressive: 15.1 innings, 1.76 ERA, eight hits and two walks allowed, 16 strikeouts.

It is unclear whether the Yankees will bring Weaver back as a closer or move him back to a setup role for 2025. Before his first save, after all, Weaver had made 202 career appearances without even having a save opportunity.

His stretch run and playoff showing probably give him first dibs on the job, but his career-long lack of closing experience should keep the Yankees on guard in case 2024 was a fluke.