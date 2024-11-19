Juan Soto’s Meeting With Yankees Described in 2 Words

The New York Yankees have finally met with superstar Juan Soto as the outfielder is hosting meetings for teams interested in signing him in MLB free agency. New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that the Yankees meeting with Soto went “vey well.”

“Yankees Soto meeting went ‘very well’ (late word),” Heyman detailed in a November 19, 2024, message on X. “But reality is: deep-pocketed, all-in Mets and champion Dodgers (now on deck for meet-up) have serious chances, and at least Jays and Red Sox are in play, too.”

Soto has also met with other potential suitors like the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets. The Yankees were expected to meet with Soto in Southern California on November 18, per Heyman.

“Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner was due to lead a contingent of high-ranking club personnel, including general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone, to meet with superstar free agent hitter Juan Soto late Monday afternoon in southern California,” Heyman detailed in a November 18, 2024, message titled, “Yankees brass meets with Juan Soto as Dodgers expected to enter the fray.”

Yankees Star Juan Soto’s Contract Will Top $600 Million: Insider

Whoever lands Soto will have to be prepared to sign the slugger to a potentially historic contract. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that Soto could land a deal that exceeds $600 million in guaranteed money. Heyman reported that Soto’s eventual deal could be closer to $700 million.

“If the money level was not clear at the beginning of the winter, it is now: Because of his age, Soto is going to warrant perhaps the longest contract in baseball history — Fernando Tatis Jr.’s 14-year, $340 million deal holds the record — and an expected guarantee in excess of $600 million,” Passan noted in a November 12, article titled, “Jeff Passan’s 2024-25 MLB offseason preview, intel, updates.”

The Yankees Are Among the Favorites in the Juan Soto Sweepstakes

Soto potentially signing with a rival like the Mets or Red Sox is not making Yankees fans feel at ease during free agency. To make matters worse, the Los Angeles Dodgers will also get a meeting with Soto, per Heyman. The Yankees do have some things working in the club’s favor in regards to their chances to re-sign Soto.

“But the Yankees aren’t that far behind [the Dodgers], and at least the perception has been that they hold some sort of edge since Soto seemed to generally enjoy his season in The Bronx, which resulted in a World Series loss to those Dodgers,” Heyman added.

“Soto cited winning as a major factor in his upcoming decision in an interview following the Yankees’ Game 5 World Series defeat. He’s reached the World Series twice (winning in 2019 with the Nats). But multiple executives with interested teams are assuming that, like with most free agents, the actual deal will be the largest consideration. Assuming that’s the case, the Yankees don’t necessarily have an easy road there, either.”

What has become clear is that if the Yankees hope to re-sign Soto, the franchise should be prepared to break the bank in order to bring back the star. Heyman reported that all the meetings have been preliminary and no team has made a formal offer to Soto.