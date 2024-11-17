Yankees Predicted to Cut Ties With Struggling Slugger

The New York Yankees have multiple players from their 2024 roster on the free agency market. Juan Soto is the biggest name to look out for, but the Yankees have another outfielder, Alex Verdugo, on the market.

The left-handed hitting outfielder didn’t have the campaign he was hoping for. He was elite defensively, but on the other side of the baseball, it was a season to forget for the veteran.

As a result, the Yankees will likely move on from him. With Jasson Dominguez waiting to play every game, it makes the decision easier due to him being on a cheap contract.

Pete Caldera of NorthJersey.com predicted that to be the case.

“Verdugo regained a measure of value in postseason, but it’s time to see what the promising Dominguez can deliver on a full-time basis – though he needs work on his outfield defense,” Caldera wrote on November 1.

Yankees ‘Cannot’ Have Verdugo

The New York Yankees fan base initially loved Verdugo. However, the city expects players to do what they need on the field. Outside of his rough performance at times, Verdugo was loved by his teammates.

He showed up every day ready to go for the Yankees and brought great energy to the clubhouse.

While that’s always a good thing to have, moving on from because of his play and Dominguez is a seemingly easy decision. So much so that Zachary Rotman of FanSided believes he “cannot” be on the team in the next campaign.

Verdugo Contract Prediction

The 28-year-old might not have the best market due to his down-showing, but he should eventually find a new home this winter. The New York Yankees could even be the team that brings him back if they could get him for a cheap price.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic named the Yankees a fit for him again in 2025, predicting that he’d land a two-year, $26 million deal.

“Alex Verdugo is well-liked and respected by his teammates, brings high energy to the clubhouse, plays with an edge and is a solid defender in left field. Offensively, he had a down season, slashing just .233/.291/.356,” Bowden wrote on October 31. “His power is pretty consistent as he has provided between 11 and 13 home runs in the last five full seasons. He plays every day, never complains and is the definition of an average major-league player.”