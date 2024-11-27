Juan Soto Predicted to Bolt Yankees for Massive $611 Million Contract

The New York Yankees are in a fight to re-sign star outfielder Juan Soto in MLB free agency. One of the top contenders to land Soto appears to be the New York Mets.

ESPN’s David Schoenfield predicted one major move for every MLB team. The MLB analyst predicts Soto will sign a 13-year, $611 million contract with the Mets.

“The Mets have a lot of holes to fill, with so many players in free agency — including Alonso and three-fifths of a starting rotation in Sean Manaea, Jose Quintana and Luis Severino — but they are positioned to reload because their payroll currently sits at about $160 million, or less than half of their 2024 total of $336 million,” Schoenfield wrote in a November 27, 2024, story titled, “MLB 2024-25 free agency: One big move for every team.”

“We’ve got financial flexibility,” president of baseball operations David Stearns said at his end-of-season news conference, in what was the understatement of the offseason. With owner Steve Cohen’s checkbook, money isn’t an issue — indeed, if the Mets decide they must have Soto, it’s hard to imagine any team, including the Yankees, outbidding Cohen.”

The Red Sox Are Emerging as a Top Contender to Land Yankees Star Juan Soto: Report

It is not just one rival but two who the Yankees are attempting to fend off in the Soto sweepstakes. New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that the Boston Red Sox have also emerged as a legitimate contender to land Soto.

“The Red Sox are increasingly seen as a legitimate contender in the sweepstakes for the generational slugger as word is they are stepping up efforts to lure the superstar hitter away from their historic AL East nemesis,” Heyman detailed in a November 27, article titled, “Red Sox pushing hard for Juan Soto in rising Yankees threat.”

“Sources say the Red Sox are attempting to sell Soto on his fit in Boston — a fit both at Fenway Park and within the history of the franchise.”

Offers for Yankees Outfielder Juan Soto Expected to Exceed $600 Million: Insider

If the Mets or Red Sox hope to lure Soto away from the Yankees, it is going to come with a massive price tag. Soto’s contract offers are expected to top $600 million, per Heyman.

“Executives involved in the bidding, which is in its relatively early stages, say they expect some offers to eventually reach or exceed $600 million, which would easily be a record for present-day value,” Heyman added. “(Shohei Ohtani’s heavily deferred $700 million Dodgers deal’s worth is pegged at between $430 million to $470 million.)”

Juan Soto’s Agent Has Requested MLB Teams Have Initial Offers Made by Thanksgiving

The Associated Press’ Ronald Blum reported that Soto is expected to make a decision by the end of baseball’s winter meetings on December 12. Soto’s agent requested teams make their offers to Soto by Thanksgiving Day on November 28.

“Juan Soto appears on a timetable to decide on where to sign either before or during baseball’s winter meetings in Dallas, which run from Dec. 8-12,” Blum noted in a November 26 story titled, “Juan Soto could decide on his next team before or during baseball’s winter meetings.”

“Soto met with the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays, a person familiar with the negotiations said last week, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details were not announced,” Blum added.

“Soto’s agent, Scott Boras, asked teams to submit initial offers by Thanksgiving, a second person familiar with the talks said, also on condition of anonymity because it was not announced.”