Yankees & Marcus Stroman ‘Continue to Have Mutual Interest’: Report

In a rather pitcher-heavy free agency market, things have stayed quiet for starter Marcus Stroman. The New York Yankees are interested in changing that, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

With spring training less than two months away, Stroman is yet to sign with a new team after opting out of his deal with the Chicago Cubs at the end of the 2023 season. Reports on his negotiations have been conflicting, but it seems the Yankees have been put back on the table just as quickly as they were taken off.

On January 7, Nightengale reported that Stroman had informed the Yankees he’s seriously interested in signing with them, but the Yankees declined to make an offer for the 32-year-old right-hander. Just a day later, Nightengale refuted his own report, stating that the Yankees and Stroman “continue to have mutual interest.”

The Yankees and free-agent starter Marcus Stroman continue to have mutual interest, which began in November at the GM meetings, with the Yankees still searching for another front-line starter on the free agent and trade markets. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 8, 2024

After two seasons with the Cubs, Stroman declined his $21 million player option for 2024, instead opting to reset his value in free agency. It was a bold move, especially considering 2023 saw Stroman battle injuries, post his highest ERA (3.95) and tied-lowest strikeout count (119) since 2018, and fail to clear the 150-inning threshold for the second year in a row.

On November 7, CBS Sports ranked Stroman as the the eighth-top free agent to enter the market this winter but acknowledged that there are valid concerns for teams to consider regarding his gradually declining performance over the last few seasons.

Yankees Are in the Market for a Top Starter

With spring training less than two months away, the Yankees’ starting rotation is looking very thin. Luis Severino, Michael King, Jhony Brito, Randy Vasquez and Domingo German all left the team this winter by way of either trade or free agency, and of the remaining arms in New York, ace Gerrit Cole is the only one who doesn’t give significant cause for concern.

While Nestor Cortes and Carlos Rodon can be fierce when on their game, both battled injuries and inconsistency during the 2023 season. Clarke Schmidt’s first year as a regular starter left a lot to be desired, but he’s likely to stay in the back end of the rotation for now. That leaves at least one spot open for an external addition.

New York is one of just four teams yet to spend a dollar in free agency, as noted by ESPN’s Jeff Passan on January 4, though it’s not for lack of trying. Earlier in the winter, the Yankees had their sights set on Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but with the NPB star now off the market on a record-breaking deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, they’ve had to turn to other options.

"Where's the edge for the @Yankees? Where's the dog in them? Marcus Stroman has that!"@Xavier_Scruggs says the reported interest between New York and Marcus Stroman could be a great fit for both sides. pic.twitter.com/Qv0YEhrnog — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) January 9, 2024

Could Stroman Fit in the Bronx?

There are a number of reasons why a deal between the Yankees and Stroman makes sense, despite signs of the two-time All-Star slowing down.

First, Stroman is still a very reliable presence on the mound, and the Yankees desperately need stabilization in their roster. Next, throwing in New York may see Stroman thrive, with Statcast data predicting that of the nine home runs he allowed in the 2023 season, only six would’ve made it out of Yankee Stadium.

Still, Stroman isn’t the only free agent pitcher New York has been linked to in recent days. Passan mentioned the team’s interest in bringing back former-Yankee Jordan Montgomery after his 2023 World Series win with the Texas Rangers and also named Shōta Imanaga and Josh Hader as potential targets.