Yankees Linked to 24 Home Run Gleyber Torres Replacement

The New York Yankees search for a Gleyber Torres replacement continues, as the team has a few options they could explore. The Yankees could go a few different ways. Whether it’s in a trade, via free agency, or if New York lands a second or third baseman, the chances of finding a replacement are a bit easier than it may seem.

The Yankees have been linked to many players, and Jon Heyman, on an episode of “B/R Walk-Off,” added another guy to the mix. Heyman named veteran Paul DeJong a potential fit, adding that he doesn’t expect the Yankees to spend heavily on one of the marquee free agents.

“Maybe a Paul DeJong, possibility for the Yankees, wouldn’t rule that out. That’s not a name I’ve heard recently. I mean, I’ve seen out there, I’ve heard it, I haven’t seen it out there, but I would say Brendan Rodgers, Paul DeJong, probably more likely than any of the big names. A Bregman or an Arenado. Arenado, again, I don’t think they’re interested,” Heyman said on January 8.

Should the Yankees Sign DeJong?

DeJong is coming off a decent campaign, showing that his power might be what it once was. In the early stages of DeJong’s career, he was a threat to hit 25 home runs. He hit 74 in his first three seasons but followed that up with just 42 from 2020 to 2023.

In 2024, the right-handed hitting infielder hit 24, slashing .227/.276/.427 along the way. Despite the 24 home runs, he only posted a 97 OPS+.

The New York Yankees signing him would be a typical Yankees buy-low and hope for the best move. It could work out, but at best, DeJong is likely a 100 OPS+ bat.

Jacob Mountz of FanSided doesn’t like the fit, writing that “Brian Cashman hasn’t learned a thing” after the latest Yankees link. He added that DeJong wouldn’t fit well at Yankee Stadium, and while there’s merit in that, DeJong would’ve hit 23 home runs at Yankee Stadium last season, according to Baseball Savant.

“After New York’s inning of calamity in Game 5 of the 2024 World Series, Cashman is seemingly eyeing only solid defenders, which is the bulk of the reason why Arraez isn’t seen as a fit. But if improving the infield defense when compared to Torres is the goal, then DeJong doesn’t make much sense either.

DeJong Contract Prediction

The New York Yankees signing DeJong would see them go with the cheaper route. After an expensive offseason, unless the Yankees trade someone like Marcus Stroman, that might be the only realistic route they can go.

Spotrac has his market value at $9.3 million over two years, which comes out to $4.7 million AAV.

For $4.7 million AAV, he wouldn’t be a bad option, but there are better players out there.