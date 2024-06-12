Blockbuster Yankees Trade Idea Acquires Former NL MVP

The New York Yankees have a clear need at first base at the trade deadline. Anthony Rizzo has struggled this season and was benched on June 9 and 10. The Yankees seem poised to make a deep postseason run, and an upgrade at first base could help tremendously. Former National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt “would make sense for the Yankees as a rental,” according to The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner.

“How about Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, another free agent at the end of the season? Goldschmidt’s performance hasn’t matched his stellar track record, but there aren’t many players better than him,” wrote Kirschner. “If the Cardinals fall out of the playoff race in the next several weeks, he would make sense for the Yankees as a rental.”

The St. Louis Cardinals are 31-34 and in last place in the National League Central. They could be unloading some older players, and Goldschmidt could be on the move.

Goldschmidt’s Fit on the Yankees

Goldschmidt has spent the last six seasons on the Cardinals. The seven-time All-Star has not produced in 2024 like years past, but could still play a role on the Yankees if he were traded. Goldschmidt was a suggested trade candidate for the Yankees earlier this season as well.

“I think it depends on how Goldschmidt performs between now and the trade deadline,” The Athletic’s Jim Bowden wrote on May 23. “If he shows over the next couple of months that he would be an upgrade over [Anthony] Rizzo or an upgrade in a platoon with him, then I would consider it. He’s still a plus defender at first base, a leader in the clubhouse and a flat-out winner.”

Rizzo, a three-time All-Star himself, has struggled immensely in 2024. He is slashing .220/.279/.332 on the year. Goldschmidt is struggling in 2024, but with his track record of success, it’s not out of the question that he can turn things around.

Goldschmidt has a .225 batting average with a .646 OPS in 63 games this season. He has seven home runs on the season.

Unlike Rizzo, Goldschmidt’s advanced metrics show some signs of life. Goldschmidt has a 44.6 hard hit percentage in 2024. That mark is actually higher than two of his All-Star seasons, 2016 and 2018.

Goldschmidt’s Resume and Contract

Goldschmidt has five Silver Sluggers and four Gold Glove Awards to go with his MVP and seven All-Star selections. The 36-year-old will be a free agent after this season.

“I wouldn’t overpay for Goldschmidt, who will turn 37 in September, considering he’s a rental and has the same age and decline issues as Rizzo,” wrote Bowden. “However, to deepen the lineup and protect against future injuries, it makes some sense.”

The Yankees have not had much depth at first base this season. Oswaldo Cabrera and Rizzo were the only players to play first base until recently when DJ LeMahieu made his return. LeMahieu could stick to third base if the Yankees were to add Goldschmidt.

Although a small sample size, Goldschmidt has had success hitting at Yankee Stadium. He has a .385 batting average, one home run and a 1.000 OPS in three games.