Blockbuster Trade Idea Sees Yankees Acquiring Former NL MVP

The New York Yankees are off to a terrific start led by Juan Soto and Aaron Judge. However, the club could still benefit from depth and more production at some positions. One position that could use some added production is first base. The Yankees could benefit from adding Paul Goldschmidt, according to The Athletic’s Jim Bowden.

The MLB trade deadline is always full of surprises. Teams that are looking at the future oftentimes part with star players while teams that see a window to win a World Series are willing to unload the farm system to do so. The St. Louis Cardinals have been quite successful in the last decade, but last season and the beginnings of this season are not indicative of a postseason run.

The Cardinals could look to unload veteran staples like Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado in favor of young pieces for the future. The 2022 National League MVP could “make some sense,” for the Yankees, wrote Bowden.

Goldschmidt’s Fit on the Yankees

Goldschmidt has spent the last six seasons on the Cardinals. The seven-time All-Star has not produced in 2024 like years past, but could still play a role on the Yankees if he were traded.

“I think it depends on how Goldschmidt performs between now and the trade deadline,” Bowden wrote of the idea of adding Goldschmidt. “If he shows over the next couple of months that he would be an upgrade over [Anthony] Rizzo or an upgrade in a platoon with him, then I would consider it. He’s still a plus defender at first base, a leader in the clubhouse and a flat-out winner.”

Rizzo, a three-time All-Star himself, started the season slow. He is slashing .257/.321/.393 on the year. Goldschmidt is struggling in 2024, but with his track record of success, it’s not out of the question that he can turn things around.

Goldschmidt has a .211 batting average with a .594 OPS in 47 games this season. He has just four home runs on the season. However, his last 12 games have shown signs of improvement. He has a .250 batting average with a .707 OPS in that stretch.

Goldschmidt has a 45.4 hard hit percentage in 2024. That mark is actually higher than two of his All-Star seasons, 2016 and 2018.

Goldschmidt’s Resume and Contract

Goldschmidt has five Silver Sluggers and four Gold Glove Awards to go with his MVP and seven All-Star selections. The 36-year-old will be a free agent after this season.

“I wouldn’t overpay for Goldschmidt, who will turn 37 in September, considering he’s a rental and has the same age and decline issues as Rizzo,” wrote Bowden. “However, to deepen the lineup and protect against future injuries, it makes some sense.”

The Yankees have not had much depth at first base this season. Oswaldo Cabrera and Rizzo are the only players to play first base for the Yankees in 2024.

With DJ LeMahieu returning, Cabrera will lose playing time at third base, so he could potentially split more time with Rizzo. However, a trade for Goldschmidt would allow Cabrera to serve a utility role off the bench.

Although a small sample size, Goldschmidt has had success hitting at Yankee Stadium. He has a .385 batting average, one home run and a 1.000 OPS in three games.