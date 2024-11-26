Ex-Yankees Pitcher Poached From Mets Lands New Deal With NL Team

There were certainly higher hopes in 2024 for the Yankees‘ bullpen, which was not bad on the whole but was a unit that never really fell into place with defined roles. As such, it’s fair to expect the Bombers to revamp the group going into 2015.

Luke Weaver, who was a revelation in his first go-round as an MLB closer–despite being 30 years old and having kicked around the big leagues for nine seasons–is sure to be back, and will at least have a chance to keep the ninth-inning job. Weaver took over for Clay Holmes in September, and was excellent down the stretch.

Mark Leiter, acquired at the trade deadline, will be back, too. He was a disappointment, but has the stuff to be effective over the course of a full season in pinstripes. Beyond that? Jake Cousins? Yerry De Los Santos? Ian Hamilton? There are plenty of questions among the relief corps.

One guy we can say for sure won’t be back, though: Phil Bickford, the big righty the Yankees poached from the Mets early last season. Bickford is one of the few free agents who has already found a new home, landing with the Cubs on a minor-league deal.

Yankees Did Not Get Much From Phil Bickford

Bickford had been with the Mets in 2023, and with the team in spring training, too, before he was DFA’d in late March. The Yankees signed him before he could return to the Mets organization, and kept him on the 40-man even as he was sent down to Triple-A.

Bickford was solid for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, going 4-4 with a 3.40 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 50.1 innings pitched. But he was not able to translate that to a consistent role with the Yankees, as he made only eight appearances and had a hefty 9.72 ERA on the year.

Bickford essentially had a bad week with the Yankees in late June, giving up eight runs in three appearances from June 25-29, which pretty much torpedoed his entire stay with the team. He allowed no earned runs in his other five appearances.

As a former first-round pick out of high school by the Blue Jays, back in 2013, Bickford has talent. He did not win the trust of Aaron Boone, though, in his opportunities with the Yankees. Maybe he can do so in Chicago.