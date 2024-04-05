Yankees Bring Back Former Starting Infielder on a Minor League Deal

The New York Yankees are off to a strong start in 2024. Despite injuries to Gerrit Cole and third baseman DJ LeMahieu the team has found ways to win. However, the Yankees are still making additions to the team. The club is in agreement on a minor league deal with Rougned Odor, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. Odor played for the Yankees in 2021.

“Rougie Odor agrees to minor league contract with Yankees with an opt out after July 1,” Heyman wrote on X.

Odor signed with Nippon Professional Baseball’s Yomiuri Giants on January 20. Odor played for the San Diego Padres in 2023. He was cut from the team in July, according to the Associated Press.

Odor’s History With the Yankees

Most fans likely remember Odor from an incident in 2016. Odor took a swing at Toronto Blue Jays‘ Jose Bautista at second base.

Odor began his time in the majors with the Texas Rangers in 2014. He put together three 30-home run seasons for the Rangers. He would play there until the Yankees traded for him in 2021.

Odor played in 102 games for the Yankees. His time in New York yielded 15 home runs and a .202/.286/.379 slash line. The Yankees designated him for assignment and eventually released him after the 2021 season.

He played for the Baltimore Orioles the following season. As a member of the Orioles, he produced a .207/.275/.357 slash line. He signed a minor league contract with the Padres and made the opening day roster in 2023. However, he would play just 59 games before being released.

Odor has played in 1,154 games in the majors over the course of his 10-year career. He slashes .230/.288/.422 with 178 home runs and 568 RBIs. Odor will serve as more depth for the Yankees with LeMahieu on the injured list.

Yankees Off to a Hot Start Despite Injuries

Before the season even began news broke that ace Gerrit Cole would miss significant time with an elbow injury. The injuries did not stop with Cole. The Yankees announced that LeMahieu would start the year on the injuired list after fouling a ball off his foot on March 16.

Despite the injuries to two starters, the Yankees started the season with a four-game sweep of the Houston Astros. They followed that up with a series win over the reigning National League champions, the Arizona Diamondbacks. While still very early, the Yankees, 6-1, sit atop the American League East.

Signing Odor could be an indication of LeMahieu’s progress, but regardless provides the organization with depth should one of their current infielders go down.

The Yankees traded for Jon Berti from the Miami Marlins to help with the puzzle at third base while LeMahieu recovers. However, Oswaldo Cabrera may have the edge on Berti due to his hot start to 2024. Cabrera is slashing .346/.393/.615 with two home runs and seven RBIs through the first seven games.

30-year-old Odor is long removed from his 30 home run seasons for the Rangers. However, he could still fill in for the Yankees in the infield if they need in an injury situation. The left-hander will have the option to opt out after July 1 if he isn’t pleased with his role.