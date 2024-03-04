Yankees Projected as a ‘Landing Spot’ for $6 Million Trade Candidate

The New York Yankees are loaded with sluggers at multiple positions for 2024, with Juan Soto and Aaron Judge prowling the outfield, Anthony Rizzo at first base and Giancarlo Stanton projected for a designated-hitter role.

But for a team that’s looking to return to the World Series, there will always be room for upgrades. And Mike Axisa of CBS Sports has reported that the Yankees might soon find one in a trade for San Francisco Giants utilityman J.D. Davis.

“Odds are Davis will be wearing a new uniform come Opening Day,” Axisa projected. “Davis would give the Yankees added depth at both infield corners, and protection at third base.”

J.D. Davis Could be Looking for a New Home With the New York Yankees

Axisa noted that a departure from the Giants could be likely after the team signed free agent third baseman Matt Chapman to a three-year, $54 million deal. Speaking out about that signing to the San Francisco Chronicle, Davis noted the addition that would likely push him out of the starting lineup was “definitely surprising.”

But there are a number of teams that could use an upgrade at third base and could be calling in about acquiring Davis. The Yankees may be one, as some of their infield positions are still precarious.

“The Yankees have an aging DJ LeMahieu and an unproved Oswald Peraza at third base, and Anthony Rizzo is coming back from a concussion at first base (he has a history of back troubles too),” Axisa noted. “New York reportedly pursued Enrique Hernández before he re-signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers last week, which tells us they’re trying to upgrade their bench.”

Davis won an offseason arbitration hearing to earn a $6.9 million salary for 2024 and is set to hit unrestricted free agency for 2025, so it wouldn’t cost much to acquire him.

J.D. Davis Could Be an Offensive, Defensive Upgrade for the New York Yankees

LeMahieu has been tabbed as the Yankees likely leadoff hitter, a coveted spot just ahead of Judge and Soto. But his recent production could leave something to be desired, with a 2023 slash line of .243/.327/.390 that saw his lowest batting average in a 13-year MLB career.

As a 23-year-old, Peraza offers more upside, but his .191/.267/.272 line in 173 at bats last year might be a concern.

Davis had the best year of the three at the plate in 2023, going .248/.325/.413. It seems to be an open question as to whether he can be a defensive upgrade for the Yankees, but there’s reason to believe he would hold his own in several spots.

“Davis has rated poorly at the hot corner throughout his career,” per Axisa. “It’s possible he turned a corner with the glove in 2023, sure, though it’s more likely it’s just an outlier season. Still, a team can put Davis at third, and he has experience at first base and in left field too.”

If nothing else, Davis could be a key bench addition for a Yankees team that has gotten upgrades on offense, particularly with a blockbuster trade for Soto, and in the pitching staff, underscored by a free agent signing of Marcus Stroman.

For a team stacked with proven players, trading for some additional injury insurance might be one of the only needs left.