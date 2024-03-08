Yankees $4 Million Offer Rejected Before Key Shortstop Injury: Insider

The New York Yankees have fortified their batting order this offseason with a blockbuster trade for Juan Soto, but some key positions remain unaddressed after a disappointing 2023 season.

Though the team has been linked to a premier starting pitcher acquisition, they have yet to come to an agreement with the likes of Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery. And now they face some questions at shortstop, with their projected backup Oswald Peraza experiencing shoulder issues.

According to a report from Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Yankees had tried to address the lack of depth at this key position by first making a $4 million offer to Enrique Hernandez — who ultimately signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers — then making the same offer to Amed Rosario, who instead opted for a $1.5 million deal with the Tampa Bay Rays.

“Privately, they will let it be known that it is actually symbolic of how much they still believe in (Peraza) that they tried during spring training to sign Enrique Hernandez, which became public, and Amed Rosario, which is being reported here for the first time,” Sherman revealed. “If (Peraza) is indeed removed from the competition, the Yanks do not have an obvious backup at shortstop, and really at second and third too unless they believe Oswaldo Cabrera can rebound from 2023 struggles.”

The New York Yankees Have Tried and Failed to Address Shallow Infield

While the addition of Soto is sure to put a lot more runs on the board for the Yankees, they will have trouble going deep into the playoffs without a solid infield. Ultimately, coming up short on Hernandez and Rosario might come back to haunt them.

Anthony Volpe, known as “Tony Fox” among fans, projects to be the go-to shortstop — a 22-year-old who became the first rookie in team history to win a Gold Glove last season. Even before his shoulder discomfort surfaced, Cabrera was likely to see most of his time at the plate in the minor leagues.

“They believe that without injury that Anthony Volpe will, like last season, start 150-ish games and they do not want a young player they still think has upside — but needs hitting refinement — to play infrequently off the bench,” per Sherman. “So the best pathway for Peraza more and more was looking as it would begin this year in Triple A playing shortstop daily and seeing if he can reduce some of the swing and miss in his game.”

Yankees Rebuffed on Two Offers for Veteran Infielders

It seems that the Yankees’ free-agent shortstop targets were not interested in joining the team’s current roster. Hernandez was set on returning to the Dodgers, where he played from 2015 to 2020 and then again in 2023. And Rosario was not interested in serving as a backup behind Volpe.

“Rosario’s representative Ulises Cabrera told The Post that what Tampa Bay could provide was a clearer route to regular at-bats, including at shortstop where Tampa Bay is currently lined up to go with Jose Caballero,” Sherman added.

The Yankees seem to be active in the market for some shortstop depth. That could ultimately mean a shuffle of some current infielders, a promotion for Peraza if he’s healthy or an acquisition sometime before the 2024 trade deadline.