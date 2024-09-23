Yankees Tabbed Landing Spot for Reliever With Sub-1.55 ERA

The New York Yankees will have moves to make in the offseason, most notably centered around superstar Juan Soto. However, the marginal moves they have to make will be just as important.

The Yankees bullpen could be better, specifically towards the back end. There will be many options on the market in the offseason, including left-hander Tanner Scott. Scott was traded to the San Diego Padres during the trade deadline, a move that boosted their bullpen.

Hitting the open market, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed the Yankees as a “potential fit.”

“Scott has developed into one of the best relievers in the game, earning his first All-Star selection earlier this summer,” Feinsand wrote September 12. “The left-hander posted a 1.18 ERA and 18 saves in 44 appearances with the Marlins before being traded to the Padres in late July, moving into a setup role for San Diego. “Scott will be the best closer available this offseason, and given the need for reliable relief pitching around the league, he should have plenty of suitors.”

Scott Named a Top 25 Free Agent

Scott was an All-Star in 2024, earning the first nod of his career. This has statistically been the best campaign of his career, posting a 1.54 ERA in 70 1/3 innings pitched.

Scott has also struck out 83 hitters in his 70 appearances, adding to what could be an expensive price for the New York Yankees.

His impressive showing earned him a spot in Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report’s top 25 free agency big board. Scott came in at No. 18 on the list.

“Over the last 15 years, Zack Britton (4.1, 2016) and Blake Treinen (4.4, 2018) are the only relief pitchers who have recorded a 4-WAR season, so that should help put how valuable Scott has been this year into perspective,” Reuter wrote on September 20.

“The hard-throwing lefty has 53 saves and 37 holds with a 2.68 ERA and 11.8 K/9 in 209 appearances over the past three years, and he could be the highest-paid reliever of the 2024-25 class.”

Hal Steinbrenner’s Questionable Comments About Yankees Payroll

The New York Yankees have had one of the highest payrolls in Major League Baseball throughout much of their existence.

However, owner Hal Steinbrenner hinted at the club lowering their payroll moving forward back in May.

“I’m gonna be honest, payrolls at the levels we’re at right now are simply not sustainable for us financially. It wouldn’t be sustainable for the vast majority of ownership [groups], given the luxury tax we have to pay,” Steinbrenner said, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post.

Steinbrenner added that he doesn’t believe the Yankees need a $300 million payroll to win a championship.

“I’ve been a broken record [on this topic]: I don’t believe I should have a $300 million payroll to win a championship,” Steinbrenner said. “I believe I need a good mix of veterans, who are gonna make a lot more money, but also we’ve put a lot of money into our player development system in the last 5-10 years. And in my opinion, we have one of the better ones in baseball now.”

If that’s the case, landing someone like Scott could be difficult. However, as the Yankees have shown in the past, they have the money to get deals done. If they want him that badly, they’ll find a way.